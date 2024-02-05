The ‘‘first past the post’’ system has other and equally debilitating consequences for democracy. A candidate who garners just one vote more than their nearest rival is elected, leaving the majority of the electorate’s voice/s unrepresented in the legislature. The scenario does not change materially even if it were a two party/candidate contest, and the winner secures 51 out of the 100 votes. Imagine this possibility: in a legislature of 100 seats, every seat is won by a party or candidates by only one vote. The total seats in the legislature are occupied by a single party, or candidates that won by just a single vote more than their rival. That makes the difference in gross voting between the winning party/candidates and the losing party/candidates only 100. But the views of the party/candidates who secured 49 votes in each constituency go entirely unrepresented. 49 per cent of the electorate, therefore, is cancelled. This possibility underscores the imperfection in our current system. Only chance stops this from becoming a reality. Although not in its full force, but in a significant measure, our legislatures and, therefore, our governments do suffer from the infirmity caused by the defective electoral system in reflecting the popular will of the people.