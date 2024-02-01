A ‘Modi-Fied’ Reality: How Every Occasion Has A Differently-Clad Modi

Modi’s omnipresence, however, is not the replica of earlier models of leadership. Even Mrs Gandhi, and various regional leaders like MGR and NTR, had a larger-than-life image. However, what they projected turned out to be an image trap leading to their decline in public perception. Modi skirts the image trap by openly embracing self-contradictory posturing. What he does is welfare for labarthis but what the Opposition pursues is revdi; he is a warrior of corruption but those who join him are pardoned of charges of corruption; even as women wrestlers are abandoned on the streets, Modi could give out a call for ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’; protesting farmers were Khalistanis but Modi withdrawing the farm laws is not anti-national.