National

Day In Pics: August 18, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 18, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar | Photo: AICC via PTI

In this image via AICC, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with LoP in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, along with Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar, during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Aurangabad district, Bihar.

1/18
PM Modi with Gov CP Radhakrishnan
PM Modi with Gov CP Radhakrishnan | Photo: @narendramodi on X via PTI

In this image released by @narendramodi via X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan during a meeting, in New Delhi. CP Radhakrishnan was announced as the vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

2/18
PM Modi meets Shubhanshu Shukla
PM Modi meets Shubhanshu Shukla | Photo: PMO via PTI

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, at his residence in New Delhi. Shukla returned to India following his landmark visit to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

3/18
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Opposition MPs stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

4/18
Weather: Rains in Mumbai
Weather: Rains in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

A train moves on partially submerged tracks following heavy rainfall, in Mumbai.

5/18
Rahul Gandhi visits Devkund Sun Temple
Rahul Gandhi visits Devkund Sun Temple | Photo: AICC/PTI

In this image via AICC, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Devkund Sun Temple, in Aurangabad district, Bihar.

6/18
Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses danger mark
Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses danger mark | Photo: PTI

A metro train crosses a bridge over the swollen Yamuna river during the monsoon season, in New Delhi. The Yamuna in Delhi was flowing above the warning level for the second day on Monday, with the water level recorded at 204.80 metres at the Old Railway Bridge.

7/18
Rishikesh-Chamba-Uttarkashi road blocked by debris
Rishikesh-Chamba-Uttarkashi road blocked by debris | Photo: PTI

An excavator being used to clear debris from blocked Rishikesh-Chamba-Uttarkashi road, in Tehri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand.

8/18
Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh and other parliamentarians from the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

9/18
The Bengal Files press conference
The Bengal Files press conference | Photo: PTI

Bollywood film director Vivek Agnihotri with producer Abhishek Agarwal and actor Pallavi Joshi during an interaction with the media ahead of the release of their film 'The Bengal Files', based on the 1946 Calcutta Riots, in New Delhi.

10/18
Onam festival preparations
Onam festival preparations | Photo: PTI

A security guard passes by an illustration of King Mahabali at a shop amid preparations for the Onam festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.

11/18
Odisha CM meets Badminton sisters
Odisha CM meets Badminton sisters | Photo: @CMO_Odisha on X via PTI

In this image released by @CMO_Odisha via X, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi with shuttler siblings from the state Rituparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda during a meeting ahead of Paris World Badminton Championship, at Lok Seva Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar.

12/18
STET protest in Patna
STET protest in Patna | Photo: PTI

Police personnel detain protestors demanding the conduct of STET, BTET examination, in Patna.

13/18
Damaged Gangotri National Highway
Damaged Gangotri National Highway | Photo: PTI

Work underway to repair a damaged portion of Gangotri National Highway, in Uttarkashi district.

14/18
Army jawan assaulted at Meerut toll plaza
Army jawan assaulted at Meerut toll plaza | Photo: PTI

People stage a protest near Bhuni toll plaza after an Indian Army jawan was allegedly assaulted by the toll plaza employees, in Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh.

15/18
NHM employees protest in Chhattisgarh
NHM employees protest in Chhattisgarh | Photo: PTI

National Health Mission employees stage an indefinite strike regarding their 10-point demands, in Jagdalpur of Bastar district, Chhattisgarh.

16/18
Weather: Rain in Srinagar
Weather: Rain in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

Players use a towel to shield themselves from rain, during the 'Kashmir Women's Football Championship 2025', in Srinagar.

17/18
Protest against SC order on stray dogs issue
Protest against SC order on stray dogs issue | Photo: PTI

Animal lovers stage a protest against the recent order by the Supreme Court to authorities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to permanently relocate all stray dogs from streets to shelters, at Ghantaghar in Jabalpur, MP.

18/18
Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi
Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma

An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Amritsar.

