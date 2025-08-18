Day In Pics: August 18, 2025

In this image via AICC, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with LoP in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, along with Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar, during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Aurangabad district, Bihar.
In this image released by @narendramodi via X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan during a meeting, in New Delhi. CP Radhakrishnan was announced as the vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, at his residence in New Delhi. Shukla returned to India following his landmark visit to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission.
Opposition MPs stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
A train moves on partially submerged tracks following heavy rainfall, in Mumbai.
In this image via AICC, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Devkund Sun Temple, in Aurangabad district, Bihar.
A metro train crosses a bridge over the swollen Yamuna river during the monsoon season, in New Delhi. The Yamuna in Delhi was flowing above the warning level for the second day on Monday, with the water level recorded at 204.80 metres at the Old Railway Bridge.
An excavator being used to clear debris from blocked Rishikesh-Chamba-Uttarkashi road, in Tehri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand.
Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh and other parliamentarians from the INDIA bloc parties stage a protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Bollywood film director Vivek Agnihotri with producer Abhishek Agarwal and actor Pallavi Joshi during an interaction with the media ahead of the release of their film 'The Bengal Files', based on the 1946 Calcutta Riots, in New Delhi.
A security guard passes by an illustration of King Mahabali at a shop amid preparations for the Onam festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Police personnel detain protestors demanding the conduct of STET, BTET examination, in Patna.
Work underway to repair a damaged portion of Gangotri National Highway, in Uttarkashi district.
People stage a protest near Bhuni toll plaza after an Indian Army jawan was allegedly assaulted by the toll plaza employees, in Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh.
National Health Mission employees stage an indefinite strike regarding their 10-point demands, in Jagdalpur of Bastar district, Chhattisgarh.
Players use a towel to shield themselves from rain, during the 'Kashmir Women's Football Championship 2025', in Srinagar.
Animal lovers stage a protest against the recent order by the Supreme Court to authorities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to permanently relocate all stray dogs from streets to shelters, at Ghantaghar in Jabalpur, MP.
An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Amritsar.