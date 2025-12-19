Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: IND Duo Eye Win

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Catch play-by-play updates for the BWF World Tour Finals 2025 clash between the Indian duo and their Malaysian opponents on Friday, 19 December

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Vs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals
BWF World Tour Finals 2025: The third-ranked Indian pair beat the world No. 8 Indonesians in three games to boost their semifinal bid. BWF/Badminton Photo
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Tour Finals 2025 clash between the Indian duo and their Malaysian opponents on Friday, 19 December. Satwik and Chirag enter the match in top form after hard-fought, victories over Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang and Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri. Currently topping Group B with two points, the former world No. 1 pair now faces second seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in their final group-stage encounter. Stay tuned for live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi's Standing In Group B

Satwik-Chirag top Group B after two wins from two matches. They edged past Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in a comeback thriller on Wednesday and overcame Fajar Alfian–Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 21-11, 16-21, 21-11 on Thursday. The former world No. 1 pair will face second seeds Aaron Chia–Soh Wooi Yik in their final group match on Friday.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Streaming Info

Live streaming of the BWF World Tour Finals 2025 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India, while the tournament will be telecast live on Sports 18 1HD and Sports 18 3 TV channels.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Vs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Hello!

Hello! We are back with another live blog. It’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik. Stay tuned for live updates.

