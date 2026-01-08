Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Lead MUM Against PUN, In-Form KAR Face MP Challenge

Suryakumar Yadav is set to captain Mumbai against Punjab in round 7 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in Jaipur. X | Mumbai Indians

Good Morning Folks. Welcome to our continued live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. This is our comprehensive live blog of round 7 where we will be covering a total of 7 matches at once. With 16 high-octane matches happening simultaneously across Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Rajkot, the race for the eight quarter-final spots has intensified. International superstars like Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer among others are all set to be in action, so stay tuned with us for every real-time update, playing XIs, scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jan 2026, 08:19:12 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Live Streaming Details Only the matches between Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh and Baroda vs Chandigarh will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.

8 Jan 2026, 07:54:18 am IST Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Today's Matches Group A Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh

Puducherry vs Rajasthan

Jharkhand vs Tripura

Kerala vs Tamil Nadu Elite Group B Baroda vs Chandigarh

Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir

Assam vs Vidarbha

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh Elite Group C Goa vs Maharashtra

Mumbai vs Punjab

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Elite Group D Delhi vs Haryana

Odisha vs Railways

Andhra vs Services

Gujarat vs Saurashtra