Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Lead MUM Against PUN, In-Form KAR Face MP Challenge

Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Live Streaming Details
Only the matches between Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh and Baroda vs Chandigarh will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Today's Matches
Group A
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh
Puducherry vs Rajasthan
Jharkhand vs Tripura
Kerala vs Tamil Nadu
Elite Group B
Baroda vs Chandigarh
Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir
Assam vs Vidarbha
Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh
Elite Group C
Goa vs Maharashtra
Mumbai vs Punjab
Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim
Elite Group D
Delhi vs Haryana
Odisha vs Railways
Andhra vs Services
Gujarat vs Saurashtra
Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Welcome
Good Morning Folks. This is the start of our live blog for all the 16 matches in the 7th round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Stay tuned with us for the real-time updates and scores.