Odisha FC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League: Delgado Header Rescues Point For Juggernauts

Odisha FC drew 1-1 against Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League on Sunday
Elsinho gave Chennaiyin FC the lead in first-half stoppage time, heading home Farukh Choudhary’s cross
Carlos Delgado equalised in the 68th minute, powering in Lalthathanga Khawlhring’s free-kick
Odisha move to ninth with two points from two matches; Chennaiyin climb to 11th
Captain Carlos Delgado’s second-half header secured a 1-1 draw for Odisha FC against Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League 2025-26 clash at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.
The first half was a cagey affair where both sides were restricted to shots from long distance, with neither Amrinder Singh nor Mohammad Nawaz being tested. The visitors finally broke the deadlock in stoppage-time, with Elsinho heading a Farukh Choudhary cross past the goalkeeper.
Nawaz then sprang into action soon after, making an acrobatic save to deny Rahul KP and keep Chennaiyin’s lead intact going into the break.
Delgado Levels From Set-Piece
The cagey nature of the match continued in the second half as well. The equaliser came in the 68th minute from a set-piece situation. Lalthathanga Khawlhring floated in a free-kick deep into the area. Delgado outjumped everyone and headed the ball past Amrinder to level the scores.
Chennaiyin mounted late pressure to get a winner, with Imran Khan forcing an easy save from Amrinder before Inigo Martin dragged his close-range effort wide. Delgado was key at the other end, marshalling his defence to earn Odisha a vital point.
The result took the Juggernauts to ninth place in the table with two points from two games, while Chennaiyin earned their first points of the season to move up to 11th.
Odisha will next face Mohun Bagan on March 6, while Chennaiyin FC will travel to face Kerala Blasters on March 7.