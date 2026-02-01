Odisha FC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League: Delgado Header Rescues Point For Juggernauts

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2025-26: Carlos Delgado’s towering second-half header rescued a 1-1 draw for Odisha FC against Chennaiyin FC at the Kalinga Stadium, cancelling out Elsinho’s stoppage-time opener

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match report Indian Super League 2025-26 round 3
Odisha FC's Carlos Delgado celebrates scoring against Chennaiyin FC during their Indian Super League match on March 1, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Odisha FC drew 1-1 against Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League on Sunday

  • Elsinho gave Chennaiyin FC the lead in first-half stoppage time, heading home Farukh Choudhary’s cross

  • Carlos Delgado equalised in the 68th minute, powering in Lalthathanga Khawlhring’s free-kick

  • Odisha move to ninth with two points from two matches; Chennaiyin climb to 11th

Captain Carlos Delgado’s second-half header secured a 1-1 draw for Odisha FC against Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League 2025-26 clash at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

The first half was a cagey affair where both sides were restricted to shots from long distance, with neither Amrinder Singh nor Mohammad Nawaz being tested. The visitors finally broke the deadlock in stoppage-time, with Elsinho heading a Farukh Choudhary cross past the goalkeeper.

Nawaz then sprang into action soon after, making an acrobatic save to deny Rahul KP and keep Chennaiyin’s lead intact going into the break.

Delgado Levels From Set-Piece

The cagey nature of the match continued in the second half as well. The equaliser came in the 68th minute from a set-piece situation. Lalthathanga Khawlhring floated in a free-kick deep into the area. Delgado outjumped everyone and headed the ball past Amrinder to level the scores.

Chennaiyin mounted late pressure to get a winner, with Imran Khan forcing an easy save from Amrinder before Inigo Martin dragged his close-range effort wide. Delgado was key at the other end, marshalling his defence to earn Odisha a vital point.

Related Content
Related Content

The result took the Juggernauts to ninth place in the table with two points from two games, while Chennaiyin earned their first points of the season to move up to 11th.

Odisha will next face Mohun Bagan on March 6, while Chennaiyin FC will travel to face Kerala Blasters on March 7.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Samson Credits Learning From ‘Greats’ Kohli And Rohit After Match-Winning Knock

  2. IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Hails Sanju Samson’s Match-Winning Knock – ‘Good Things Happen To Good People’

  3. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Shuts Up Critics With Sublime Knock, Takes Men In Blue To Semi-Finals

  4. Sanju Samson Plays Innings Of His Life To Power India Into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

  5. Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ryan Rickelton Falls For 31 After Ryan Burl’s Stunning Catch - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  2. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  3. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  4. Omar Abdullah Appeals For Calm In J&K After Khamenei's Killing Sparks Protests

  5. Congress Criticises Modi's Israel Visit As Shameful Amid West Asia Tensions And Iran Strikes

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  2. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  3. View From Türkiye: After US-Israel Strikes On Iran, West Asia Fears No City Is Safe

  4. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  5. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times