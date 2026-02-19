Mumbai City Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL: Islanders Kick Off Campaign Against New-Look Marina Machans

Chennaiyin FC players train ahead of their Indian Super League 2025-26 opener against Mumbai City FC. Photo: Chennaiyin FC

Mumbai City Vs Chennaiyin FC Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 1 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, to be played between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday (February 19). The match, a campaign opener for both sides, features the start of Marina Machans' era under new head coach Clifford Miranda. Petr Kratky, meanwhile, commences his third season with the Islanders. Chennaiyin have a fairly new-look squad with foreign signings such as Alberto Noguera and Mohammed Ali Bemammer, while Mumbai City are bolstered by the return of Jorge Pereyra Diaz. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.

19 Feb 2026, 06:18:01 pm IST Mumbai City Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 1 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country.