Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

In the feature film category, this year the nominations is led by Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound with six nominations, followed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade’s Sundance-winner Sabar Bonda and Raam Reddy’s Jugnuma with three apiece. Anusha Rizvi’s The Great Shamsuddin Family, Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan and the BAFTA-winning Manipuri film Boong bagged two nominations each.