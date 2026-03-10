98th Academy Awards 2026: Where To Watch, Start Time And Key Oscar Nominations

The 98th Academy Awards will honour the best films of 2025 at the iconic Dolby Theatre.

Academy Awards
The 98th Academy Awards Photo: Instagram
  • The 98th Academy Awards will celebrate the best films of 2025.

  • Films like Bugonia, Sinners and Marty Supreme lead the major nominations.

  • The Oscars 2026 ceremony will be broadcast globally with red carpet coverage.

The 98th edition of the Academy Awards is set to celebrate the most outstanding films of 2025, bringing together some of the biggest names in global cinema. The ceremony will once again take place at the Dolby Theatre, where filmmakers, actors and industry professionals gather for Hollywood’s most closely watched awards night.

Oscars 2026: ceremony details and broadcast

The evening traditionally begins with an elaborate red carpet segment, where stars arrive in designer outfits and speak to media before the ceremony begins. This year’s event will be hosted by comedian and television personality Conan O'Brien, returning after hosting the previous ceremony and earning praise for his sharp humour and relaxed stage presence.

The show will feature musical performances, tribute segments and the announcement of winners across major categories that recognise achievements in acting, directing, music and technical crafts.

Oscars 2026 - All You Need To Know About The 98th Academy Awards - Instagram
Oscars 2026: Where And Where To Watch, Nominations, Host, All You Need To Know About The 98th Academy Awards

BY Garima Das

A quick look at the major Oscar 2026 nominees

Among the most talked-about titles in the Oscar nominations race this year are films such as Bugonia, Sinners, Marty Supreme and One Battle After Another, all of which secured nominations in the highly competitive Best Picture category. The lineup reflects a mix of large-scale studio productions and internationally acclaimed storytelling.

The acting categories also feature several widely recognised performers. Timothée Chalamet earned a nomination for his performance in Marty Supreme, while Leonardo DiCaprio was recognised for One Battle After Another. Other notable nominees include Michael B. Jordan for Sinners and Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon. In the Best Actress category, performers such as Emma Stone, Jessie Buckley and Renate Reinsve are among those competing for the award.

Where and when to watch Oscars 2026

Viewers in the United States can watch the ceremony live on the television network ABC, while the broadcast will also stream on Disney+ in select regions. The red carpet coverage begins earlier in the evening, offering a closer look at celebrity arrivals and fashion highlights before the main ceremony.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026, with the main broadcast starting at 7 pm Eastern Time (4 pm Pacific Time).

