98th Academy Awards 2026: Where To Watch, Start Time And Key Oscar Nominations

The acting categories also feature several widely recognised performers. Timothée Chalamet earned a nomination for his performance in Marty Supreme, while Leonardo DiCaprio was recognised for One Battle After Another. Other notable nominees include Michael B. Jordan for Sinners and Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon. In the Best Actress category, performers such as Emma Stone, Jessie Buckley and Renate Reinsve are among those competing for the award.