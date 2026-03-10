98th Academy Awards 2026: Where To Watch, Start Time And Key Oscar Nominations

Summary of this article
The 98th edition of the Academy Awards is set to celebrate the most outstanding films of 2025, bringing together some of the biggest names in global cinema. The ceremony will once again take place at the Dolby Theatre, where filmmakers, actors and industry professionals gather for Hollywood’s most closely watched awards night.
Oscars 2026: ceremony details and broadcast
The evening traditionally begins with an elaborate red carpet segment, where stars arrive in designer outfits and speak to media before the ceremony begins. This year’s event will be hosted by comedian and television personality Conan O'Brien, returning after hosting the previous ceremony and earning praise for his sharp humour and relaxed stage presence.
The show will feature musical performances, tribute segments and the announcement of winners across major categories that recognise achievements in acting, directing, music and technical crafts.
A quick look at the major Oscar 2026 nominees
Among the most talked-about titles in the Oscar nominations race this year are films such as Bugonia, Sinners, Marty Supreme and One Battle After Another, all of which secured nominations in the highly competitive Best Picture category. The lineup reflects a mix of large-scale studio productions and internationally acclaimed storytelling.
The acting categories also feature several widely recognised performers. Timothée Chalamet earned a nomination for his performance in Marty Supreme, while Leonardo DiCaprio was recognised for One Battle After Another. Other notable nominees include Michael B. Jordan for Sinners and Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon. In the Best Actress category, performers such as Emma Stone, Jessie Buckley and Renate Reinsve are among those competing for the award.
Where and when to watch Oscars 2026
Viewers in the United States can watch the ceremony live on the television network ABC, while the broadcast will also stream on Disney+ in select regions. The red carpet coverage begins earlier in the evening, offering a closer look at celebrity arrivals and fashion highlights before the main ceremony.
The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026, with the main broadcast starting at 7 pm Eastern Time (4 pm Pacific Time).