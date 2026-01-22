98th Academy Awards: When And Where To Watch Oscars 2026 Nominations Live In India

Oscars 2026 nominations will be announced soon.
Paul Thomas Anderson's epic One Battle After Another is expected to lead the nominations race.
Here's when and where to watch the Academy Award 2026 nominations.
After the recent award ceremonies, including the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards, all eyes are on the Oscars 2026. The 98th Academy Awards nominations will be announced soon. Paul Thomas Anderson's epic One Battle After Another, which clinched multiple awards at various award ceremonies, is expected to lead the race for Oscar nominations 2026.
When and where to watch Oscar nominations live
The Academy Award 2026 nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EST / 5:30 a.m. PST.
The announcement will be streamed on Oscar.com and Oscar.org, the Academy's official platforms. It will be broadcast on ABC’s show, Good Morning America. It can also be streamed live on Hulu, Disney+, and ABC News Live.
It can also be watched on the Academy’s social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.
Indian audiences can watch the nominations on JioHotstar.
Oscars 2026 nominations host
Academy Awards 2026 nominees in 24 categories will be announced by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. This year, for the first time, a new category for Best Casting has been introduced by the Academy.
Comedian, writer and producer Conan O’Brien is returning to host the Oscars for the 2nd consecutive year.
The 98th Academy Awards will be aired live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
Oscar Nominations 2026 predictions
As per predictions, One Battle After Another has high chances of grabbing maximum nods at this year's Oscars. All five actors — Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor are expected to bag nominations across all four acting categories.
The film won Best Picture (Comedy or Musical) and Best Director at the Golden Globes, and earned nods for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Teyana Taylor.
Titles like Marty Supreme, Sinners, and Frankenstein, among others, are likely to earn nods in top categories.
India's Homebound made it to the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category. Norway's Sentimental Value, Brazil's The Secret Agent, France's It Was Just an Accident, and Spain's Sirāt are predicted to be in the top 5 of the list. Let's see if Neeraj Ghaywan's film grabs the fifth spot.