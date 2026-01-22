98th Academy Awards: When And Where To Watch Oscars 2026 Nominations Live In India

Oscars 2026 nominations will be announced soon. Here's when and where to watch the Academy Award 2026 nominations.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Oscars 2026 nominations
When and where to watch Oscars 2026 nominations Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oscars 2026 nominations will be announced soon.

  • Paul Thomas Anderson's epic One Battle After Another is expected to lead the nominations race.

  • Here's when and where to watch the Academy Award 2026 nominations.

After the recent award ceremonies, including the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards, all eyes are on the Oscars 2026. The 98th Academy Awards nominations will be announced soon. Paul Thomas Anderson's epic One Battle After Another, which clinched multiple awards at various award ceremonies, is expected to lead the race for Oscar nominations 2026.

Homebound enters the final voting round for Best International Feature. - Instagram/Dharma Movies
Homebound Moves To Next Round Of Voting In International Feature Film Category At Oscars 2026

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

When and where to watch Oscar nominations live

The Academy Award 2026 nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EST / 5:30 a.m. PST.

Indian viewers can watch the Oscars 2026 nominations live on the same day at 7:00 pm IST.

The announcement will be streamed on Oscar.com and Oscar.org, the Academy's official platforms. It will be broadcast on ABC’s show, Good Morning America. It can also be streamed live on Hulu, Disney+, and ABC News Live.

It can also be watched on the Academy’s social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Indian audiences can watch the nominations on JioHotstar.

Related Content
Related Content

Oscars 2026 nominations host

Academy Awards 2026 nominees in 24 categories will be announced by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. This year, for the first time, a new category for Best Casting has been introduced by the Academy.

Comedian, writer and producer Conan O’Brien is returning to host the Oscars for the 2nd consecutive year.

The 98th Academy Awards will be aired live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

New Oscars Category For 2026 - Getty Images
Academy Announces New Annual Oscar Category To Debut In 2026, First Addition In 20 Years

BY Outlook International Desk

Oscar Nominations 2026 predictions

As per predictions, One Battle After Another has high chances of grabbing maximum nods at this year's Oscars. All five actors — Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor are expected to bag nominations across all four acting categories.

The film won Best Picture (Comedy or Musical) and Best Director at the Golden Globes, and earned nods for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Teyana Taylor.

Titles like Marty Supreme, Sinners, and Frankenstein, among others, are likely to earn nods in top categories.

India's Homebound made it to the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category. Norway's Sentimental Value, Brazil's The Secret Agent, France's It Was Just an Accident, and Spain's Sirāt are predicted to be in the top 5 of the list. Let's see if Neeraj Ghaywan's film grabs the fifth spot.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Punjab Bundle Saurashtra For 172, Shubman Gill In Action Soon

  2. Scotland To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Decline India World Cup Travel

  3. PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  5. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 2-Time Champion Set For High-Stakes Clash

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Marie Bouzkova, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Polish Legend Seals Comfortable - As It Happened

  3. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: End-To-End Battle Between The Swiss And Frenchman

  4. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Djokovic, Swiatek And Keys Advance To Round 3; Osaka, Sinner In Action Later Today

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Serbian Star Downs Italian Counterpart

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  3. ‘Stopped Since Dawn’: ASHA Workers Detained While Marching for Higher Pay in Bengal

  4. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  5. Mamata Tells DMs To Follow SC Norms On Electoral Roll Revision

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  2. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  3. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  4. Greenland Urges Residents To Prepare Amid Fears Of Possible US Military Action

  5. India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Punjab Bundle Saurashtra For 172, Shubman Gill In Action Soon

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Djokovic, Swiatek And Keys Advance To Round 3; Osaka, Sinner In Action Later Today

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: End-To-End Battle Between The Swiss And Frenchman

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code