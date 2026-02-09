The Adventures Of Cliff Booth Teaser Trailer Shows Brad Pitt Revisiting His Oscar-Winning Role

Brad Pitt's The Adventures of Cliff Booth teaser was unveiled during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8
Pitt is reprising his Oscar-winning role from 2019's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Directed by David Fincher, The Adventures of Cliff Booth will premiere on Netflix.
Netflix unveiled the teaser for The Adventures of Cliff Booth during Super Bowl LX. The David Fincher-directed film is the sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Pitt reprising his role of stuntman Cliff Booth from a script by Tarantino.
The one-minute first-look video gives us retro vibes, with its music, vintage cars and neon lights. The Adventures of Cliff Booth will skip theatrical release and will reportedly land on Netflix in the summer of 2026.
The Adventures of Cliff Booth marks Pitt's, 62, reunion with Fincher, 63, after their 2008 movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The duo had earlier worked together on Se7en and Fight Club.
The Adventures of Cliff Booth teaser
The brief teaser shows Cliff at a bar, talking about the events of the first film. “I don’t possess many talents,” he says. “But I know better than getting in the way of a good story.”
The Adventures of Cliff Booth is set in the 1970s. In April, Deadline reported that the film follows Pitt's character as "a Hollywood studio fixer" after the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Apart from Pitt, the film also stars Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, Holt McCallany, and JB Tadena. Timothy Olyphant will also reprise his role of James Stacy.
The release date for The Adventures of Cliff Booth is yet to be announced.
The Adventures of Cliff Booth is backed by Tarantino alongside Pitt, David Heyman, Ceán Chaffin and Stacey Sher.