Jennifer Lawrence Says She Lost A Role In Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Because She Wasn’t 'Pretty Enough'

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that Quentin Tarantino wanted her to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
But everybody was against the casting choice because they felt she wasn't "pretty enough."
The role eventually went to Margot Robbie.
Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most sought-after stars who gave stellar performances in films, including The Hunger Games, X-Men franchise, Silver Linings Playbook, Don't Look Up and Die My Love, among others. But did you know she missed out on a major movie role in Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed film?
Jennifer Lawrence on losing out Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Lawrence, 35, revealed that she was not cast in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 comedy-drama Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, because of people who said she “wasn’t pretty enough.”
The actress recently appeared on Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz live podcast, where she discussed the filmmakers she desires to work with.
Horowitz told Lawrence that Tarantino has been chasing her.
When the Oscar-winning actress said she didn't know about that, Horowitz said, “That’s true. No, he said that,” and added, “Hateful Eight. The Jennifer Jason Leigh part was originally written for you, I believe.”
“I turned it down, which I should not have done,” Lawrence said with a laugh.
“And I think Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, too, didn’t he want you?” asked Horowitz. “Well, he did and then everybody was like, ‘She’s not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate,’ and then they didn’t,” Lawrence replied.
When the host expressed his disbelief, saying, “That’s not true,” Lawrence said, “I’m pretty sure it is true. Or it’s that thing where I’ve been telling this story this way for so long that I believe it. No, but I — I’m pretty sure that happened — or, he just never was considering me for the part and the internet just, like, went out of their way to call me ugly.”
During an interview with TMZ in 2017, Tate’s sister, Debra Tate, while commenting on the Once Upon a Time casting, said that she preferred Robbie to play her sister due to her “physical beauty and the way she carries herself.”