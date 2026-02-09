Bad Bunny Becomes First Latin Artist To Perform First-Ever All-Spanish Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
He became the first Latin artist to perform a Super Bowl halftime show primarily in Spanish.
Bad Bunny and his show have received sharp criticism from Donald Trump.
After his big win at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rico native, delivered an electrifying performance during the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Sunday (February 8) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. He scripted history as the first Latin artist to perform a Super Bowl halftime show primarily in Spanish. His performance also saw a surprise guest appearance by Lady Gaga.
Bad Bunny, 31, performed on his chartbusters Tití Me Preguntó, Yo Perreo Sola, Safaera, Party, Voy a Llevarte a PR, EoO and others. He also danced atop a bright pink La Casita, the traditional Puerto Rican house.
Lady Gaga performed the salsa version of her 2024 hit with Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile, while Benito's band played the updated arrangement. Bad Bunny also played Nuevayol and welcomed fellow native Ricky Martin to the stage to play Lo Que Paso a Hawaii. He also paid tribute to his Puerto Rican roots with the anthems El Apagón and Café con Ron. He ended the show with DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (DtMf) and also shouted “God bless America!” between the show.
According to Rolling Stone, at a press conference recently, Bad Bunny said his priority was to highlight Puerto Rican culture. “I want to bring to the stage, of course, a lot of my culture, but I don’t want to give any spoilers,” he said. “It’s gonna be fun and it’s going to be a party… People only have to worry about dance … I think there’s no better dance than the one that come from the heart.”
Donald Trump criticises Bad Bunny
American President Donald Trump slammed Bad Bunny and his show. Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”
“There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule,” he added.
Bad Bunny took home three trophies at the 2026 Grammy Awards: Album of the Year and Best Música Urbana Album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, and Best Global Music Performance for EoO.