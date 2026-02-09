Bad Bunny Becomes First Latin Artist To Perform First-Ever All-Spanish Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California. Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky, Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California. Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky, Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP