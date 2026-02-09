NFL Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show: Bad Bunny Headlines Event With Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin And Others
The Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday night was headlined by Grammy Award-winning Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, marking the first time a solo Latino artist led the event entirely in Spanish. The 31-year-old superstar opened the show, heavy on symbolism, with "Titi Me Pregunto" while walking through a sugar cane field set, accompanied by dancers dressed as farmers. Lady Gaga joined him for an English-language performance, while Ricky Martin sang "Lo Que Le Paso a Hawaii". Bad Bunny performed on top of a small house, inside which appeared several Hispanic stars – Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Young Miko, Ronald Acuna Jr., Alix Earle, and Dave Grutman. At the end, there was a message on the screen that read "The only thing more powerful than hate is love", while Bad Bunny said "God Bless America" and named countries in the Americas.
