NFL Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show: Bad Bunny Headlines Event With Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin And Others

The Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday night was headlined by Grammy Award-winning Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, marking the first time a solo Latino artist led the event entirely in Spanish. The 31-year-old superstar opened the show, heavy on symbolism, with "Titi Me Pregunto" while walking through a sugar cane field set, accompanied by dancers dressed as farmers. Lady Gaga joined him for an English-language performance, while Ricky Martin sang "Lo Que Le Paso a Hawaii". Bad Bunny performed on top of a small house, inside which appeared several Hispanic stars – Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Young Miko, Ronald Acuna Jr., Alix Earle, and Dave Grutman. At the end, there was a message on the screen that read "The only thing more powerful than hate is love", while Bad Bunny said "God Bless America" and named countries in the Americas.

NFL Super Bowl LX 2026 halftime show-Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga
Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
NFL Super Bowl LX 2026 halftime show-Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
NFL Super Bowl LX 2026 halftime show-
A couple gets married in a real ceremony during the halftime show of Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
NFL Super Bowl LX 2026 halftime show-Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny, center top, performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
NFL Super Bowl LX 2026 halftime show-
Fans in San Juan, Puerto Rico, watch Bad Bunny's performance on television during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game. | Photo: AP/Alejandro Granadillo
NFL Super Bowl LX 2026 halftime show-
Bad Bunny performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
NFL Super Bowl LX 2026 halftime show-Green Day
Green Day performs during the pregame at Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
NFL Super Bowl LX 2026 halftime show-Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
NFL Super Bowl LX 2026 halftime show-Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
NFL Super Bowl LX 2026 halftime show-
Fireworks fill the sky as a message is seen on a video board during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
NFL Super Bowl LX 2026 halftime show-
An exterior, general view of fireworks during the Bad Bunny halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 60 game in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for the NFL
