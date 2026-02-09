Patriots Vs Seahawks, NFL Super Bowl 2026: Seattle's Defence Powers To Lombardi Trophy Win

The Seattle Seahawks won their second Lombardi Trophy with a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday night. The first half was a display of resolute defence from both sides, with Seattle sacking quarterback Drake Maye six times. Kenneth Walker III was the attacking spark, gaining 100 scrimmage yards, but the Seahawks opened their scoring through Jason Myers. The kicker set a new NFL record with five field goals. A terrific pick-six by Uchenna Nwosu in the fourth quarter and a touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold to Anthony Barner clinched the win, despite a late rally by the Patriots.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald, right, and quarterback Sam Darnold lift the Lombardi Trophy after win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Patriots vs Seahawks NFL Super Bowl 60 football game-Lombardi Trophy
The Lombardi Trophy is raised after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Patriots vs Seahawks NFL Super Bowl 60 football game-Actor Chris Pratt
Actor Chris Pratt celebrates after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Patriots vs Seahawks NFL Super Bowl 60 football game-Sam Darnold
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
Patriots vs Seahawks NFL Super Bowl 60 football game-Sam Darnold
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold lifts the Lombardi Trophy after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
Patriots vs Seahawks NFL Super Bowl 60 football game-Bryce Baringer and Andy Borregales
New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) and place-kicker Andy Borregales (36) walk off the field after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/
The Seattle Seahawks celebrate after defeating the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez
Patriots vs Seahawks NFL Super Bowl 60 football game-Kenneth Walker III
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) leaps for yardage during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Patriots vs Seahawks NFL Super Bowl 60 football game-Uchenna Nwosu
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Patriots vs Seahawks NFL Super Bowl 60 football game-Uchenna Nwosu
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery with cornerback Riq Woolen (27) runs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Patriots vs Seahawks NFL Super Bowl 60 football game-Devon Witherspoon
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) forces a fumble against New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) at the NFL Super Bowl 60 game in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Patriots vs Seahawks NFL Super Bowl 60 football game-Drake Maye
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) fumbles as he is sacked by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Patriots vs Seahawks NFL Super Bowl 60 football game-Uchenna Nwosu
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates after scoring against the New England Patriots during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Doug Benc
Patriots vs Seahawks NFL Super Bowl 60 football game-Jason Myers
Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers makes a 26-yard field goal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, in Santa Clara, California. | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson
