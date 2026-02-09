Patriots Vs Seahawks, NFL Super Bowl 2026: Seattle's Defence Powers To Lombardi Trophy Win
The Seattle Seahawks won their second Lombardi Trophy with a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday night. The first half was a display of resolute defence from both sides, with Seattle sacking quarterback Drake Maye six times. Kenneth Walker III was the attacking spark, gaining 100 scrimmage yards, but the Seahawks opened their scoring through Jason Myers. The kicker set a new NFL record with five field goals. A terrific pick-six by Uchenna Nwosu in the fourth quarter and a touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold to Anthony Barner clinched the win, despite a late rally by the Patriots.
