Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Smashes Records With 128M+ Viewers

The Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show at Super Bowl LX delivered record-breaking ratings, crossing 128 million viewers and becoming one of the most-watched halftime performances in NFL history.

Bad Bunny performance at Super Bowl
Performers portray a wedding during Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performance at Super Bowl Photo: AFP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show crosses 128 million viewers.

  • Super Bowl LX halftime ratings rank among historic highs.

  • Latino representation central to Bad Bunny's NFL halftime show.

The Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show at Super Bowl LX has officially entered the record books. Early Nielsen data confirms that his 13-minute NFL spectacle drew over 128 million viewers, placing it among the most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows ever. The numbers not only underscore his global star power but also mark a significant milestone for Latino representation on the biggest sporting stage in the United States.

Super Bowl halftime show 2026 ratings and cultural impact

Super Bowl halftime show 2026 ratings reveal how strongly audiences responded to Bad Bunny’s performance. His set celebrated Puerto Rican heritage, Latin American culture, and Spanish-language music throughout. Opening with a bold tribute to Latino identity, the show moved through chart-toppers, including "Tití Me Preguntó," blending theatrical storytelling with striking visuals.

The performance featured a wedding sequence, dancers waving Latin American flags, and references to island life, including a recreated piragua stand. Guest appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin amplified the scale of the Apple Music halftime show, creating major social media buzz and pushing Super Bowl halftime social media records across platforms.

A glimpse of his performance:

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) - AP
Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

BY Snehal Srivastava

Viewership split and online numbers

While the NFL broadcast dominated traditional ratings, an alternative TPUSA concert featuring Kid Rock streamed online and reportedly crossed 6 million combined views across YouTube and Rumble. However, Bad Bunny’s halftime viewership figures far outpaced the digital numbers, reinforcing his position as the most-streamed artist in the world and a major draw for live television audiences.

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and Olivia Dean were among the celebrities who spoke out against ICE. - Instagram
Stars Who Slammed ICE At Grammys 2026

BY Aishani Biswas

Industry observers note that last year’s halftime benchmark stood at 133.5 million viewers. With official figures still being consolidated, Bad Bunny’s NFL halftime show is already being counted among the most significant in Super Bowl history.

