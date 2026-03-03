Anubhav Sinha Weighs In On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand: Resolve Disputes Privately

Anubhav Sinha calls it unfair the way Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand row has been blown up.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Anubhav Sinha, Deepika Padukone
Anubhav Sinha on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand row Photo: Instagram/Anubhav Sinha, Deepika Padukone
Actor Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand ignited debates and discussions on work-life balance and working hours for new moms in the industry. There have been divided opinions, as many have come out in support of Deepika, while some have no problem with the long working schedules. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is the latest to weigh in on the debate. In an interview, he said that actors have the right to set their boundaries when it comes to work hours. He also said that if a filmmaker isn’t comfortable with the actors' preferences, then they shouldn't work. Sinha also gave an example of working with the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Kiara Advani on 8-hour work shift, importance of mental health - Instagram/Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani Opens Up About 8-Hour Shift Debate Amid Deepika Padukone Row: Burnout Helps No One

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Anubhav Sinha on debate on 8-hour work shift

In a recent conversation with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Sinha said"If an actor wants to work six hours a day, and you’re not okay with it, then don’t work with that actor. It’s as simple as that."

Shares working experience with Rishi Kapoor

Recalling his experience with Rishi Kapoor during the Mulk (2018) shoot, Sinha said that the actor told him after reading the script that he didn’t want to do night shoots. When he told Kapoor that night scenes are important, both negotiated. He said he would do four-night shoots, to which the director agreed.

"Later during the shoot, I told him, ‘Sir, it’s become five nights.’ He said, ‘What happened?’ But we managed," added Sinha.

Anubhav Sinha on Deepika Padukone’s shift demand row

On Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand row, the Thappad director said he doesn't believe in gossip and has never really worked with Deepika, but when he asked people about her, they said she is a "delightful actress to work with."

He added, "If any actor’s demands are unreasonable, don’t work with them. Why create a controversy? Every household has disagreements, but you don’t go to the terrace and shout about it. I think it’s unfair the way this has been blown up. If you don’t like an actor, fire them. Actors and directors have been fired before — it happens. It should remain between the concerned people."

He agreed that working hours matter for actors, but these issues can easily be resolved privately.

