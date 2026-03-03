Anubhav Sinha Weighs In On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand: Resolve Disputes Privately

Actor Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand ignited debates and discussions on work-life balance and working hours for new moms in the industry. There have been divided opinions, as many have come out in support of Deepika, while some have no problem with the long working schedules. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is the latest to weigh in on the debate. In an interview, he said that actors have the right to set their boundaries when it comes to work hours. He also said that if a filmmaker isn’t comfortable with the actors' preferences, then they shouldn't work. Sinha also gave an example of working with the late actor Rishi Kapoor.