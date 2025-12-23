Kiara Advani Opens Up About 8-Hour Shift Debate Amid Deepika Padukone Row: Burnout Helps No One

New mom Kiara Advani has reacted to the 8-hour shift debate after Deepika Padukone spoke about fixed working hours in the industry.
Kiara, 34, believes that "burnout helps no one."
She also spoke about the importance of mental health.
The conversation around fixed working hours in Bollywood started after Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit for demanding an 8-hour work shift as a new mother. Since then, several personalities from the entertainment industry have weighed in on the topic. Now, actress Kiara Advani, 34, who is a mom herself, opened up about prioritising mental health, sharing her opinion on the wide discussion around an 8-hour workday.
Kiara Advani on 8-hours work debate
Kiara, who recently welcomed a baby girl with her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra, in an interview with Vogue, said, “Burnout helps no one in any industry,” and revealed the ‘three-word mantra’ that she uses at work and her home, which is “Dignity. Balance. Respect.”
For Kiara, mental health is a top priority. While sharing remedies for mental exhaustion, Kiara shared that it is the “sound of Saraayah giggling in her sleep.”
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2025. In November, they shared the first glimpse of their daughter and also revealed her name. The couple has named their little one Saraayah Malhotra.
On the work front, Kiara was last seen in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Next, she will be seen in Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, where she is playing the female lead as Nadia. Her first-look poster from the upcoming film was unveiled recently. The actioner will hit the theatres on March 19, 2026.