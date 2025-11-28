Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have finally revealed the name of their baby girl four months after her birth.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra baby name
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reveal their daughter name
  • Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have finally revealed the name of their baby girl four months after her birth.

  • The new parents also shared the first glimpse of their daughter.

  • The couple welcomed their first child on July 15, 2025, and announced the news on Instagram with a sweet message.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2025. They announced the news on social media with a sweet post. Four months after welcoming their first child, Kiara and Sidharth have now introduced their baby girl to the world by revealing her name. They have named their daughter Saraayah Malhotra.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reveal their daughter's name

The new parents shared an adorable picture of both holding their daughter's cute little feet in white crochet socks. "From our prayers, to our arms🙏🏻our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा✨(sic)," they captioned it and added a folded hands, red heart and an evil eye emoji.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcome baby girl - Instagram
Celebs pour in love

Karan Johar wrote, "My love and blessings always" and added red heart emojis. Varun Dhawan and Manish Malhotra, among others also dropped heart emojis.

In July, sharing the news of the arrival of their first child, Kiara and Sidharth shared a note that was captioned with folded hands, a heart and an evil eye emoji. It had hues of pink, with hearts and stars and 'Baby Girl' written on it in golden.

It read, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl (sic)", with "Kiara and Sidharth" written in the end.

In February this year, the couple announced the news of their pregnancy via a social media post. Taking to their Instagram handles, they shared a picture in which they were seen holding a pair of cute baby socks. The caption in the post read: "The greatest gift of our lives (baby emoji) Coming soon (heart, evil eye, folded hands emojis)."

Kiara and Sidharth got married in 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

