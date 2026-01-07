Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Toss Update, 1st T20I: PAK Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Hourly Weather Forecast For Dambulla

According to Accuweather, Dambulla is seeing mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of light rain and showers today, with temperatures hovering around the mid-20s°C and high humidity levels expected throughout the day. Winds will generally be mild from the northeast, and skies will remain overcast into the evening. The risk of rainfall remains moderate, so patches of light showers are possible near match times.