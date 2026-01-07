Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Toss Update, 1st T20I: PAK Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about first T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan: toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Toss Update, 1st T20I: PAK Bowling First - Check Playing XIs
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Toss Update, 1st T20I: PAK Bowling First - Check Playing XIs | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka face Pakistan in 1st T20I of the three-match series in Dambulla

  • Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • The series serves as a key tune-up for both Sri Lanka and Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka and Pakistan renew their T20 rivalry in the 1st T20I at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, with both sides treating this series as a key part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which begins in February and is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl, aiming to exploit early movement while gauging conditions, and will look to build on their recent form after lifting the tri-series title that included Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Hourly Weather Forecast For Dambulla

According to Accuweather, Dambulla is seeing mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of light rain and showers today, with temperatures hovering around the mid-20s°C and high humidity levels expected throughout the day. Winds will generally be mild from the northeast, and skies will remain overcast into the evening. The risk of rainfall remains moderate, so patches of light showers are possible near match times.

Also Check: Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Hourly Weather for Dambulla
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Hourly Weather for Dambulla Photo: Accuweather
info_icon

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Toss Update

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Related Content
Related Content

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I be telecast and live streamed?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st T20I will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Traveen Mathew, Eshan Malinga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 3rd Youth ODI: SA Are On Verge Of Defeat Against IND

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Shadab Khan Strikes Twice In One Over As SL Slip To 38/4

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

  5. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Ben Stokes Wobbles Off Field After Suffering Groin Injury - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  2. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  3. JNU Vows Strict Action Over Slogans On Campus Against Modi And Shah

  4. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  5. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

  3. Taylor Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia Becomes Her Longest-Leading No. 1 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

  4. Venezuela: US Lawmakers Briefed, Military Operation Amid Questions Over Next Steps

  5. Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In as Venezuela’s Interim President

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark