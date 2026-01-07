Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Toss Update, 1st T20I: PAK Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka face Pakistan in 1st T20I of the three-match series in Dambulla
The series serves as a key tune-up for both Sri Lanka and Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka and Pakistan renew their T20 rivalry in the 1st T20I at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, with both sides treating this series as a key part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which begins in February and is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl, aiming to exploit early movement while gauging conditions, and will look to build on their recent form after lifting the tri-series title that included Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Hourly Weather Forecast For Dambulla
According to Accuweather, Dambulla is seeing mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of light rain and showers today, with temperatures hovering around the mid-20s°C and high humidity levels expected throughout the day. Winds will generally be mild from the northeast, and skies will remain overcast into the evening. The risk of rainfall remains moderate, so patches of light showers are possible near match times.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Toss Update
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Playing XI
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I be telecast and live streamed?
The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st T20I will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Squads
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Traveen Mathew, Eshan Malinga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera