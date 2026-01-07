Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When, Where To Watch Live? Check Head-To-Head Records

Get the preview, head-to-head records and live streaming details of the 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Dambulla

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 1st T20I
Pakistan's Haris Rauf, right, celebrates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the third one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Sri Lanka welcome Pakistan for a home 3-match T20I series

  • The 1st T20I takes place on January 7 in Dambulla

  • Get the preview, head-to-head records and live streaming details

Continental rivals Sri Lanka and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in a 3-match T20I series as they start preparing for the upcoming second-ever ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next month.

Both the teams will start the series with the 1st T20I taking place today (Wednesday, January 7) at the Rangiri International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla.

It was only last month when Sri Lanka and Pakistan were involved in a T20I Tri series along with Zimbabwe. That was the start of their preparation for the World T20 which kicks off on February 7.

Pakistan, who had hosted Sri Lanka and Pakistan, had won the Tri-series by beating the Lankans in the finale by 6 wickets.

The 2009 T20 World Cup winners will be aiming to continue their winning spree, this time in Sri Lanka, where they will play all of their group stage matches in the upcoming edition.

As for Sri Lanka, they do have a very good unit and all they would try to do is find balance and consistency. In order to find the right combinations, the Lankans will have a total of 6 T20 internationals - 3 against Pakistan and England each.

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Head-To-Head Records

Total matches - 27

Pakistan wins - 16

Sri Lanka wins - 11

No results/tie - 0

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Info

When And Where Will The Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Match Be Played?

The Rangiri International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla will host the 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on January 7, Wednesday from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Where To Watch The Match Live?

The match will be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

Published At:
