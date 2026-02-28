T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan Scripts History During PAK Vs SL, Overtakes Virat Kohli’s 2014 Record

The right-hander went past Kohli’s tally for the most runs scored in a single edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, ending a record that had stood untouched since the 2014 tournament. Kohli had accumulated 319 runs during India’s run to the final that year, a benchmark widely regarded as one of the greatest batting performances in T20 World Cup history before Farhan finally overtook it in 2026.