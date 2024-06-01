Sahibzada Farhan is a Pakistani cricketer who plays as a Middle-order, right-handed batsman. Since 2016, he has represented numerous domestic teams. In June 2018, he earned his inaugural call-up to the national team. Subsequently, in August 2018, he was among the thirty-three players selected by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to receive a central contract for the 2018–19 season.

On October 1, 2016, he marked his first-class debut for Peshawar during the 2016–17 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Currently, he represents Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League. Notably, he topped the run charts for Baluchistan in the 2017 Pakistan Cup, amassing 331 runs across five matches. In April 2018, he was selected to represent Punjab in the 2018 Pakistan Cup. During the tournament's inaugural match against Baluchistan, he showcased a remarkable performance, scoring 155 runs and earning the title of the man of the match. In March 2019, he was included in Sindh's squad for the 2019 Pakistan Cup.

In September 2019, he earned a spot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's squad for the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament. Subsequently, in January 2021, he was selected once again, this time for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's team in the 2020–21 Pakistan Cup. Noteworthy, he emerged as the top run-scorer in the 2021–22 National T20 Cup, accumulating 447 runs. Additionally, he was honored as the PCB's Domestic Cricketer of the Year for 2021. In December 2023, he was appointed as the captain of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited for the 2023–24 President's Trophy.

In June 2018, he was selected to represent Pakistan in the Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the 2018 Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series. His T20I debut took place during the final of the tournament against Australia.

Later, in December 2018, he was included in Pakistan's lineup for the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Domestically across various cricket formats, he has participated in a total of 8 T20 matches, 22 Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounters, and 14 Domestic One-Day Internationals (DODI).