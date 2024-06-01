Matthew Henry Cross’s cricketing journey began in Scotland, where he displayed a keen interest in the sport from an early age. His early cricketing experiences were rooted in Scottish domestic cricket, where he began to develop his skills as a right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman.

Cross made his debut for the Scotland national team in 2013. His debut came in a One Day International (ODI) match against Canada during the ICC World Cricket League Championship. This marked the beginning of his international career, and he soon became a regular member of the Scottish national team. Over the next few years, Cross played in various international tournaments and series, representing Scotland in both ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

In addition to his international commitments, Cross continued to play domestic cricket in Scotland. He played for the Aberdeenshire Cricket Club and then moved to the Grange Cricket Club, which is one of the leading clubs in Scottish cricket.

One of the significant milestones in Cross's career came during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. He was part of the Scotland squad that participated in the tournament held in Australia and New Zealand. Although Scotland did not progress beyond the group stage, the experience of playing in a global tournament was valuable for Cross and his teammates.

In 2016, Cross played a crucial role in Scotland's historic victory against Hong Kong in a T20I match. This victory was significant as it marked Scotland's first win in a T20I match. Cross's contributions as a wicketkeeper and batsman were instrumental in this achievement.

Cross continued to be a vital player for Scotland in the following years. He played in the ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier tournaments, where Scotland aimed to secure a place in the ICC T20 World Cup. These tournaments were critical for Associate nations like Scotland, providing them with opportunities to compete on the global stage and gain valuable experience.

In 2019, Cross was part of the Scotland squad that participated in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier held in the United Arab Emirates. Scotland performed well in the tournament, and Cross's contributions were significant in helping the team secure a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup. His performances in this tournament were a testament to his consistency and reliability as a player.

Cross has also had the opportunity to play county cricket in England. He played for the Nottinghamshire Second XI, where he gained exposure to a higher level of competitive cricket. This experience helped him further develop his skills and gain insights into the demands of professional cricket.

As of now, he has played over 60 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and more than 40 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). In ODIs, Cross has scored over 1,300 runs, including several half-centuries, with a batting average in the mid-20s. In T20Is, he has amassed over 500 runs, maintaining a similar average. Behind the stumps, Cross has been involved in numerous dismissals, including both catches and stumpings, contributing significantly to Scotland's fielding efforts.