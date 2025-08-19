India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

India have revealed their 15-women squad for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur remains the captain while Smriti Mandhana will be the vice-captain
Shafali Verma has not made the cut while Renuka Thakur is back from injury
India Women’s Squad for ODI World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading India in the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at home as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the squad for the tournament. Smriti Mandhana will be vice captain for the tournament where India will aim to become the women's world champion for the first time.
Hard-hitting opener Shafali Verma has been left out of the squad while pacer Renuka Singh Thakur returns after a long injury layoff.
"Shafali is currently playing in Australia for India A. She is in our system - it's not that she's not in our system," said chief selector Neetu David after the announcement of the squad.
In place of Shafali, Pratika Rawal seems set to partner Mandhana at the top as an opener. Jemimah Rodrigues, who missed out from the squad of the last World Cup, is in the side which is largely settled with no major surprises.
The same team will warm up with a series against Australia right before the World Cup. The only change between the two squads is that Amanjot Kaur has been rested for the Australia series but will be back for the World Cup. Sayali Satghare will replace Amanjot for the three-match Australia series.
India Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur
Stand-by: Tejal Hasabnis , Prema Rawal, Priya Mishra , Uma Chetry, Mnnu Mani, Sayali Satghare
India Women Squad For Australia ODIs
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur
India Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 schedule
September 30, 2025: India vs Sri Lanka, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
October 5, 2025: India vs Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
October 9, 2025: India vs South Africa, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
October 12, 2025: India vs Australia, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
October 19, 2025: India vs England, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
October 23, 2025: India vs New Zealand, ACA Stadium, Guwahati
October 26, 2025: India vs Bangladesh, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
The Semi-finals are scheduled for October 29 and October 30 and the final on November 2.