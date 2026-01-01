WPL Titles, Women’s ODI World Cup Make Harmanpreet Kaur’s Leadership ‘Untouchable’: Jhulan Goswami

WPL Titles, Women's ODI World Cup Make Harmanpreet Kaur's Leadership 'Untouchable': Jhulan Goswami
From left, Mumbai Indians’ head coach Lisa Keightley, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and mentor Jhulan Goswami during the Women's Super League’s (WPL) pre-season press conference, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Harmanpreet Kaur winning the Women’s ODI World Cup and couple of WPL trophies till date makes her captaincy record “untouchable” and the 36-year-old still has another four-five years to offer to Indian cricket, reckons her longtime India teammate Jhulan Goswami.

Harmanpreet ended India’s long wait for an ICC title in women’s cricket with the ODI World Cup triumph at home but before that, she had already led Mumbai Indians to WPL trophies.

"What she has done for Indian cricket, what she has done for Mumbai Indians and franchisee cricket, it is phenomenal,” Jhulan, MI’s bowling coach and team mentor, told PTI here on Wednesday.

“I don't think anyone can touch her record in near future because being a first World Cup winning captain, having two WPL titles and hopefully many more will come, I don't think so."

“The only thing I can say is what legacy she would leave in future will be very difficult to describe at this moment, because I still believe she has another 4-5 years of cricket with her,” Jhulan added.

Arguably India's finest pacer said the team’s gesture of celebrating the World Cup win with former players including herself, Mithali Raj, Anjum Chopra and Reema Malhotra was something that was not planned.

“I don’t think at that time we can exchange any word, that was absolutely pure emotions coming out. I must thank Harman, Smriti (Mandhana) and the entire team who came up with it, it was not planned,” Jhulan said.

“We were doing broadcast work and were told by our producer that while they are thanking the crowd, we could ask one (or two) question. But the way those girls come forward towards us and celebrate that moment, I don't think so Indian cricket or any sports has ever seen this kind of gesture what they gave to us.”

Harmanpreet will lead the defending champions MI in the fourth edition of the WPL but with one significant change to otherwise a similar-looking squad, with Australia’s Lisa Keightley replacing England’s Charlotte Edwards as their head coach.

Jhulan said Lisa, along with imbibing and continuing the philosophy of the team, brings the idea of playing fearless cricket.

“That's the thing Charlotte started and now Lisa has come, she also brings that kind of mindset that we need to play fearless cricket,” she said.

Jhuland said being able to retain most of their players makes Mumbai Indians such a strong franchise.

“If you go through the last year final, I think mostly out of the (playing) eleven, we were able to bring back nine,” she said, “That was a huge challenge for us, having our own setup, own core players. And why we're supporting our own players? Because they have done so well, they have performed well for our franchise, they bring a lot of values."

“Having Haley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Amanjot Kaur… those all are very exciting international cricketers, and they have been performing so well throughout the year,” Jhulan added.

Jhulan backed MI spinner Saika Ishaque, who claimed 15 wickets in their maiden title win in 2023, to come good after going through her share of struggles.

“(In the) first season she was unbelievable and (she had) a dream run but after that, I think she was a little bit struggling with her fitness,” Jhulan replied when asked why Saika was not able to build on her impressive debut season.

“These things happen. She had a little bit of niggles over here and there, and those are the things that happen. In the first year, probably people were not aware of her (bowling style) much, and (in the) second they planned well and played against her in a better way."

Jhulan agreed with the assessment of Australia players Meg Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner, who will lead UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants respectively, that Indian domestic players are giving a strong competition to the seasoned pros.

“It was going to happen. First season, they were not aware of those things, like how to approach a WPL tournament. They had never been in those kind of situations and had never played in front of big crowds, or seen the kind of glamour things,” Jhulan said.

"The amount of fitness (work) those international girls were doing, our domestic girls was not prepared that much."

“But over the period of time, our girls have been improved, and they have come a long way to minimise that gap with international players and the domestic players."

Published At:
