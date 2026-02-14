India Women Vs Australia Women Live Streaming, 1st T20I 2026: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head

India will commence their tour of Australia on February 15, 2026
They will play the first T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India, while Australia's captain is Sophie Molienux
India Women are all set to return to action as they will take on Australia Women in the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on February 15, 2026 (Sunday). This will be their first International assignment after the Sri Lanka series at home and the WPL.
India Women secured a 5-0 series victory against Sri Lanka at home in December. They have commenced their preparations for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 by putting their ODI World Cup victory behind. Vaishnavi Sharma was the find of the last series. India will look to explore their options further, specially against a formidable opposition like Australia away from home.
Australia Women meanwhile, have named a strong squad for the series. Annabel Sutherland, who skipped the WPL, will be back in action in the series. Sophie Molineux will lead them as Alyssa Healy as retired and this will be the start of a new era for Australia. Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey are all coming out of successful WPL seasons and will throw a strong challenge to India.
India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches Played: 35
Australia Won: 26
India Won: 7
India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2026: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2026 be played?
The India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2026 will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Sunday, February 15, 2026 at 1:45 pm IST.
Where will the India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2026 be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2026 will be streamed live on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. The live telecast will be available on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 SD and HD channels.
India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2026: Squads
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Gunalan Kamalini
Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux(c), Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham