India Women Vs Australia Women Live Streaming, 1st T20I 2026: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head

Australia Women meanwhile, have named a strong squad for the series. Annabel Sutherland, who skipped the WPL, will be back in action in the series. Sophie Molineux will lead them as Alyssa Healy as retired and this will be the start of a new era for Australia. Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey are all coming out of successful WPL seasons and will throw a strong challenge to India.