India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Leads Charge For Upset In Sydney Opener

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur in Sydney ahead of the T20I match against Australia on February 15, 2026. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen

Welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between India Women and Australia Women at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, February 15, 2026. This marks the beginning of a three-match T20I series, followed by three ODIs and a day-night Test. India come into the match after a 5-0 home series win over Sri Lanka in December. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a side featuring players like Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, looking for an upset on Australian soil. Australia begin a new era under captain Sophie Molineux, following Alyssa Healy’s retirement. Despite being under new management and not having played many T20Is recently, the Aussies remain favourites at home. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India Women vs Australia Women cricket match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Feb 2026, 12:14:33 pm IST India Women vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Where To Watch? The India Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) channels.