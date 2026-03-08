Quinton De Kock Questions ICC Travel Plans As Teams Remain Stuck In India After T20 World Cup Exit; Fans React

England, South Africa and West Indies remain in India after T20 World Cup exits due to flight disruptions. ICC arranges charter flights as fans react online

Outlook Sports Desk
Quinton De Kock Questions ICC Travel Plans As Teams Remain Stuck In India
South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • England, South Africa and West Indies remain in India due to flight disruptions caused by Middle East airspace restrictions

  • ICC arranges charter flights, with England expected to depart first from Mumbai

  • Quinton de Kock questions the delay as Proteas and West Indies await travel clarity

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is nearing its conclusion, but not all participating teams have been able to leave India after their elimination from the tournament. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have disrupted several commercial flight routes, creating unexpected travel complications for teams that have already finished their campaigns.

As the tournament prepares for the final between India and New Zealand, three sides, England, South Africa, and West Indies, are still waiting in India for travel arrangements to take them back home. With regular flight schedules affected due to airspace restrictions in parts of the Gulf region, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has stepped in to organize chartered flights for the teams.

ICC arranges charter flights as England, South Africa and West Indies await departure

According to reports, the ICC has arranged special charter flights to ensure the safe departure of the affected teams. England, who were knocked out after losing the semifinal against India in Mumbai, are expected to leave the country first. The English contingent is likely to depart from Mumbai on a direct flight to London.

South Africa and West Indies, whose campaigns ended earlier in the tournament, are also awaiting their journey home. Both teams have been stationed in Kolkata following their exits from the competition. Plans are being made for the two squads to travel together on a charter flight, which will first take the South African players to Johannesburg before the West Indies contingent continues onward to the Caribbean.

Quinton de Kock questions delay as teams await clarity

The delay in travel arrangements has also sparked reactions within the South African camp. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock took to social media to express his surprise that England appeared set to depart before the Proteas and West Indies despite exiting the tournament later.

"Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others," wrote Quinton de Kock on Instagram Stories.

Quinton de Kocks Instagram Story
Quinton de Kock's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram/qdk_12
info_icon

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies confirmed that discussions were ongoing with ICC officials to finalize a safe travel plan for their squad. The board stated that it had been in constant communication with players and team management while working through the challenges caused by international airspace restrictions.

The uncertainty had earlier prompted West Indies head coach Daren Sammy to voice his frustration online as the team waited in Kolkata for updates. However, after fresh communication from officials regarding the charter flight, Sammy indicated that the team had finally received the clarity they were seeking as arrangements for their return journey moved closer to completion.

Here's how fans reacted:

