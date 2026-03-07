ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Timing, Performers, Where To Watch

Summary of this article
Global pop superstar Ricky Martin and veteran Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh will headline the closing ceremony ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 8). Watch the gala event live.
Blending international star power with the vibrant energy of Indian music, the ceremony will feature large-scale performances from the three renowned artists before co-hosts India take on New Zealand in a fascinating conclusion to the 20-over showpiece.
Order Of Performances
Gujarati icon Pathak will open the ceremony, bringing a local flavour to the Ahmedabad showpiece. Known for crowd favourites such as 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai' and 'O Piya', Pathak will be accompanied by 50 Bollywood dancers and vibrant choreography designed to transform the stadium into a festival atmosphere.
Singh, affectionately known as the 'Prince of Bhangra', will also be supported by a huge contingent of dancers and the familiar Punjab sound of the 'dhol wala' when he takes to the stage. Sukhbir is known for chart-topping hits, including 'Ishq (Oh Ho Ho Ho)' and 'Dil Kare'.
Two-time Grammy Awards and five-time Latin Grammy Awards winner, Martin, will then close out the musical extravaganza. Martin, whose catalogue of global hits, including 'Livin’ la Vida Loca', 'She Bangs', and the football anthem 'The Cup of Life' (La Copa de la Vida), will add the world’s biggest cricket stadium to his long list of high-profile concerts.
Martin said: “Sport and music have a unique way of bringing people together, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is a celebration of that shared passion. It’s an honour to be part of such a special occasion, where millions of fans come together with incredible energy and love for the game. I’m excited to perform at the closing ceremony and celebrate the thrill of the tournament with fans in the stadium and around the world.”
Gates at the Narendra Modi Stadium will open at 3.30 pm IST, with the closing ceremony performances beginning at 5.30 pm IST ahead of the grand finale at 7 pm IST. Ticket holders are encouraged to head to the stadium in time for the gates to open to make sure they don’t miss any of the pre-match spectacle.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Live Streaming Info
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
