India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: 3,000 Cops, Anti-Drone Systems to Be Deployed For Security In Ahmedabad

India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik confirms heavy security will be deployed for the final

Heavy security to be deployed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match. Photo: BCCI/X
Over 3,000 police personnel, around 1,000 home guards, and three anti-drone systems will be deployed for security during the India-New Zealand T20 World Cup final to be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday, police said.

Addressing reporters ahead of the contest, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said on Saturday that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place.

“Tomorrow, a historic T20 World Cup final is going to be held here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. For this, all preparations have been completed by the police. For the security arrangements, we are deploying over 3,000 police personnel and around 1,000 home guards,” he said.

Malik said additional safety measures have been introduced this time to prevent overcrowding or any untoward incidents near the stadium gates.

“This time, we have set up holding areas near Gate 1 and 2, slightly towards the main road, to prevent any possibility of a stampede. Although such an incident has never happened here, we have set this up as an extra precaution. We are implementing this for the first time during a match,” he said.

Senior officers will also be stationed at the venue to oversee the arrangements, Malik said.

“A joint commissioner of police, 12 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and officers of various ranks will be stationed here as part of the security deployment,” Malik said.

He added that advanced surveillance and safety systems have also been deployed for the match.

“We are also utilising three anti-drone systems here. We will also deploy eight Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams. We conducted a rehearsal today about the security arrangements,” he said.

The police commissioner appealed to spectators to rely on public transport to avoid congestion around the stadium. “Use buses or the Metro so that you can reach easily,” he said.

Malik said transport services will remain operational late into the night to facilitate the movement of spectators after the match.

The police have also made specific arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of women spectators.

“We are deploying female police personnel along with male officers. Frisking of women will be done by female personnel, and for men, it will be done by male staff,” he said.

He also warned spectators against parking vehicles on roads outside designated areas.

To prevent spectators from entering the playing area during the match, special arrangements have also been put in place inside the stadium.

“We will make sure that no person enters or runs onto the pitch. We have a separate system in place for this under the supervision of a DCP. Special care has been taken regarding this issue,” he said.

To a question about potential black marketing of match tickets, Malik assured that strict action would be taken against those indulging in such illegal practice.

“If any such activity comes to our attention, the police will file a case. We also have clear instructions from higher authorities to take immediate action against anyone involved in black marketing,” he added.

