India Women Vs Australia Women, One‑Off Test: Sutherland Stars With Bat And Ball As Visitors Trail In Perth

India Women vs Australia Women, One‑Off Test: Annabel Sutherland followed a superb century with two key wickets as Australia seized control against India on Day 2, leaving the hosts six down and still trailing at stumps in Perth

India vs Australia womens one-off Test Perth Day 2 report
India's Sayali Satghare celebrates a wicket during the one-off Test against Australia on March 7, 2026. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
  • Annabel Sutherland hits 129 to guide Australia to 323 and a 125-run first-innings lead

  • The all-rounder then removes Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues as India collapse to 105/6

  • India still trail by 20 runs with four wickets left in Perth, relying on Pratika Rawal and Sneh Rana

Ace all-rounder Annabel Sutherland added two wickets to her hundred of rare quality to hand Australia firm control over India on Day 2 of the women's one-off day-night Test here on Saturday.

Sutherland smashed her fourth century (129 off 171 balls) in the last seven innings, third in a row, to guide Australia to 323 for an innings lead of 125 runs, and the hosts then reduced India to 105 for six at stumps.

Pratika Rawal (43) and Sneh Rana (14) were batting at the close.

India still trail by 20 runs, as pacer Sutherland claimed the crucial wickets of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues.

But Sutherland first pegged India back with the bat, getting a hundred in 133 balls through a swipe off pacer Kranti Gaud’s short-pitched ball that flew over stumper Richa Ghosh for a four.

The right-hander, who averages close to 90 across eight Tests, was at her best against pacers and spinners alike.

She was imperious against spin of Deepti Sharma, driving gloriously between cover and mid-off region, and when Gaud pitched it up to her, the 24-year-old was dexterous enough to clatter the bowler through mid-wicket for a boundary.

It was a fine exhibition of batting mechanics, merging power and timing with her ability to watch the ball closely.

Sutherland was engaged in two vital alliances after Australia started the second day at a slightly insecure 96 for three.

Veteran Ellyse Perry (76) gave Sutherland solid company during their 128-run stand for the fourth wicket.

It came to and end when Deepti trapped Perry in front of the wicket.

But Sutherland and a scratchy Beth Mooney, who was dropped twice in as many balls even before opening her account, added 54 runs for the fifth wicket to keep Australia in front.

However, Sutherland’s dismissal opened the door for India. She tried to loft Deepti over long-on but could not go past Harmanpreet.

Alana King and Lucy Hamilton made useful 20s to take the home side past the 300-run mark, as Australia's first innings lead also swelled over 100.

India did not fare any better when they returned to the field for their second innings, failing to stitch any meaningful alliance.

From the moment Smriti Mandhana dragged pacer Darcie Brown onto her stumps, India never looked a settled unit.

But the dismissal of Rodrigues will haunt her and the team the most. The effervescent right-hander so inexplicably tried to scoop Sutherland but only managed a simple catch to stumper Mooney.

Left-arm pacer Lucy Hamilton then jettisoned Deepti and Richa in the 24th over as India slumped to 82 for six, and the writing now seemed to be clear on their wall.

