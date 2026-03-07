India Vs New Zealand Final: Plucky Kiwis Stand In Way Of Surya And Co's Date With History

India are aiming to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title and also the first to lift the trophy thrice. They face a New Zealand side that has been inconsistent, but knocked out the formidable South Africa in the semi-finals

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs New Zealand Final: Plucky Kiwis Stand In Way Of Surya And Cos Date With History
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav arrives ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India had lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia at the same venue

  • Suryakumar Yadav and Co seeking redemption in Ahmedabad

  • Jasprit Bumrah's four overs could be the difference between the two sides

An insanely talented and incredibly consistent Indian cricket team will carry the weight of a nation's hopes in its pursuit of history when it goes up against a tenacious New Zealand in a classic David versus Goliath final of the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

On November 19, 2023, the expansive amphitheatre called the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a teary-eyed and emotionally spent Rohit Sharma drag himself up the dressing-room stairs after Australia had silenced India in the ODI World Cup final.

ALSO READ: India Vs New Zealand Final Venue Guide

The distraught home side and a silent stadium, with 93,000 people, have carried the cross ever since even though the T20 team somewhat made amends for that heartbreak by winning the 2024 world title under Rohit.

The shortest format team will now look to become the first side ever to defend the crown under Suryakumar Yadav and also the first to win the coveted trophy three times.

Suryakumar, a street-smart cricketer who embodies the famous Mumbai spirit, will not only be itching to create his own legacy as captain but also want to put an end to the agony of November 19, 2023.

Related Content
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav trains ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. - PTI
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: How Captain Suryakumar Can Shape Outcome Of Ahmedabad Title Showdown
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of England's captain Harry Brook during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Team India's Road To The Final
India's Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal of England's Tom Banton during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs New Zealand Preview, T20 World Cup Final: Team News, Strengths, Weaknesses – Everything You Need To Know
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Top Five Performers From India So Far
Related Content

Suryakumar and his mates can draw inspiration from what happened exactly 364 days back on March 9, 2025. It was the day India beat an almost similar New Zealand side in the ICC Champions Trophy albeit in the 50-over format.

Suryakumar wasn't a part of that side but can always take heart from that one-sided win in Dubai.

To win a final, one needs a lot of pluck but also can't do without a slice of luck. It need not be a perfect game but right things need to happen at the right time.

India literally won the semifinal of the ongoing showpiece when Harry Brook dropped Sanju Samson. The 'Men In Blue' wouldn't mind such bloopers from opposition on Sunday.

India's Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after India won the T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Sanju Samson Shortlisted For ICC T20 World Cup Player Of The Tournament Award - Check Other Nominees

BY Outlook Sports Desk

It won't be unfair to say that from draws, to venues to the tacky TV commercials and the awful social media din, this Indian team has had the rub of the green all the way till final.

If they win, it will be a job well done and nothing more. If they lose, all hell might break lose.

As skipper, Suryakumar not only has the chance to become the first among equals to defend a World Championship.

He has led the side impressively for last two years even though he has hardly walked the talk as a batter himself, especially on big days and against big nations.

He can change it all on Sunday in what will be the most defining moment of his entire career. His every failure will be summarily forgotten should he click on what is expected to be a warm evening.

But at Motera, India's one-stop destination for all big cricketing events, India will have one of the most "loved" cricketing nations standing in its way.

On a given day, a Finn Allen, a Lockie Ferguson or a Matt Henry know how to punch way above their weights.

This New Zealand team has an air of familiarity about it but the most genial assortment of players in global cricket can never be viewed with contempt.

A Mitchell Santner or a Glenn Phillips know how to play the hard way without ever being ugly.

The 'Boom Factor'

For the Black Caps, who blew away the tournament's best team South Africa in the semi-finals, the biggest threat on the given day will be the 'Sardar from Ahmedabad'.

His name is Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah's four overs once again might prove to be the difference between the two sides in the final. England found it the hard way during its semi-final.

India's greatest fast bowler has been mostly used at the back-end of the opposition innings but on Sunday, it would be interesting to see if he bowls first up against a rampaging Allen, who smashed a 33-ball-100 in the semi-final.

Arshdeep Singh or Hardik Pandya's new ball length might just prove to be more conducive for hitting and therefore, Bumrah getting to swing it both ways up-front could be more difficult for the Kiwis.

But as Phillips had said on Friday, "Jasprit Bumrah is also a human. He can have an off day like us."

Abhishek Sharma's Flop Show

Before the T20 World Cup began, Abhishek Sharma was the toast of the nation with his pyrotechnics. Right now, there are serious doubts as to whether he deserves to be in the playing eleven.

His technical frailties and one dimensional game has been badly exposed and if he plays the final, Cole McConchie, the off-spinner might be put into action straight up.

If he is dropped, then the middle-order will be way too long and Rinku Singh also isn't in best of forms.

Will Kuldeep Replace Varun?

One problem that India didn't factor in was Varun Chakravarthy's repeated failure. The element of mystery seems to have vanished and on good batting surfaces, he doesn't have magic deliveries to trouble batters.

Around the world, the word has spread that right-handers are playing his incoming deliveries as off-breaks or off-cutters and against Kiwi right-handers, Chakravarthy could face trouble.

Kuldeep Yadav, who has played only one game in the tournament so far, could be a better choice as Chakravarthy's confidence has hit nadir.

Teams

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi.

Match starts: 7 pm.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Middle East Conflict: England, South Africa, West Indies To Leave India Soon On ICC Charter Flights - Report

  2. India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: How Captain Suryakumar Can Shape Outcome Of Ahmedabad Title Showdown

  3. India Vs New Zealand Preview, T20 World Cup Final: Team News, Strengths, Weaknesses – Everything You Need To Know

  4. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Can India Heal Ahmedabad’s Old Wounds In Another Title Pursuit?

  5. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Predicted XIs – Will Abhishek Sharma Play IND Vs NZ Title Clash?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open Semi-Final: Indian Shuttler's Match Up Next On Court

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match?

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra cabinet clears draft anti-conversion bill; 60-day notice, registration proposed

  2. Day In Pics: March 06, 2026

  3. From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With States?

  4. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  5. Mamata Launches Indefinite Sit-In Against 'Voter Purge' In Kolkata

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  4. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  5. Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence