Sanju Samson Shortlisted For ICC T20 World Cup Player Of The Tournament Award - Check Other Nominees

Other notable names in the list are England's Will Jacks, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert and top run-getter this tournament, Sahibzada Farhan of Pakistan.

India's Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after India won the T20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
  • Sanju Samson has earned a spot on the eight-man shortlist for the T20 WC POTM award

  • Samson has earned plaudits for his performances against WI and ENG

  • USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk has also been named on the shortlist

Indian opener Sanju Samson is part of the eight-man shortlist for the T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament, which was announced on Friday, March 6.

Samson, who missed the early games of the tournament, wowed with his performances that saw him clinch back-to-back Player of the match performances. Samson scored a blistering 89 off 42 deliveries against England in the semi-final, that saw India book their place in the final.

Earlier, he scored 97 off 50 balls against the West Indies in a must-win match in the Super 8 match. So far, Samson has amassed 232 runs in four games, at an average of 77.33 and a strike rate of 201.73.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram who was central to Proteas' performances at this T20 World Cup, is also part of the list.

Even though the USA exited after the opening group stage, Shadley van Schalkwyk set the benchmark for bowlers at this T20 World Cup. In just four matches, the American pacer claimed 13 wickets from four matches at a respectable economy rate of 6.80.

Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi, who has taken 12 wickets, also finds himself on the list.

ICC T20 World Cup Player Of The Tournament Award - Past Winners

YearPlayer Name
2007Shahid Afridi
2009Tillakaratne Dilshan
2010Kevin Pietersen
2012Shane Watson
2014Virat Kohli
2016Virat Kohli
2021David Warner
2022Sam Curran
2024Jasprit Bumrah

India play New Zealand on Sunday, March 8 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Q

How many runs has Sanju Samson scored so far in the T20 World Cup 2026?

A

Samson has amassed 232 runs in four games, at an average of 77.33 and a strike rate of 201.73

Q

When is India vs New Zealand final at the T20 World Cup 2026?

A

India play New Zealand on Sunday, March 8 in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

