Will Jacks hails from England. He represents Surrey County Cricket Club and has played for the England U19 cricket team. Jacks is a right-handed batting all-rounder known for his aggressive batting style and part-time off-spin bowling. Jacks' cricketing journey began in Surrey, where he progressed through the county's age-group teams. Jacks made his first-class debut for Surrey against Lancashire in the County Championship. The following year, Jacks represented the England U19 team in the 2018 U19 Cricket World Cup held in New Zealand. He made his List A debut in May 2018 for Surrey against Surrey against Somerset in the 2018 Royal London One-Day Cup.

In June 2021, Jacks scored English cricket’s third-fastest Twenty20 fifty off 15 balls. In April 2022, he was bought by the Oval Invincibles for the 2023 season of The Hundred.

In December 2022, Jacks was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League.

In February 2023, Jack was named in both England’s ODI and T20I squad for a series against Bangladesh. Later that year, he was included in the team for a home series against Ireland.