Cricket

IPL 2024: RCB Lose Will Jacks; RR Jos Buttler As First Batch Of English Players Leave

Meanwhile, other England players in the IPL who are part of their World Cup squad – Moeen Ali (CSK), Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) and Phil Salt (KKR) – will be home-bound very soon

Punjab Kings’ all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Monday returned to England from the ongoing IPL to undergo a knee recuperation ahead of the next month’s T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

Along with Livingstone, Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Will Jacks and Reece Topley (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) also have left the IPL to join England squad ahead of the T20I series against Pakistan, beginning on May 22.

The Kings are already eliminated from this IPL after managing just four wins from 12 matches and they are currently at the bottom of the table with eight points.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR - Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
T20 World Cup: England's Liam Livingstone Flies Back From IPL To Get Knee 'Sorted'

BY PTI

"IPL done for another year, had to get my knee sorted for the upcoming World Cup,” Livingstone wrote on his Instagram wall.

“Thanks once again to the Punjab Kings fans for all their love and support. Disappointing season as a team and personally, but as always, I loved every minute of playing in the IPL,” he added.

Hence, Livingstone will not be available for PBKS’ last two matches of the tournament against Rajasthan Royals (May 15) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 19).

Punjab Kings during match 58 of IPL 2024 against RCB in Dharamsala on May 9, Thursday. - BCCI
IPL 2024 Playoff Race: Punjab Kings ELIMINATED For 10th Consecutive Season

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The injury is not of serious nature but the England management, as per ESPNcricinfo, decided to give him more time to get it treated prior to their home T20I series against Pakistan.

After that series, the defending champions will travel to the West Indies for their T20 World Cup engagements, starting on June 4 against Scotland in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Livingstone had a lean IPL this season, scoring 111 runs from seven matches and took just three wickets.

Meanwhile, other England players in the IPL who are part of their World Cup squad – Moeen Ali (CSK), Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) and Phil Salt (KKR) – will be home-bound very soon.

