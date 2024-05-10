After a long journey filled with action, thrills, and record-breaking performances, the Punjab Kings find themselves confronting the same old fate - elimination from the playoffs. After their crushing 60-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 58 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) played on May 9 in Dharamsala, Punjab is officially out of the title contention. (Full Coverage)
Punjab Kings is one of the teams of IPL who have never lifted the coveted trophy before. Not only the summit clash but also a chance to play in the playoffs occur once in a blue moon. Since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008, the team has managed to break into the top four only twice! The year 2014 remains the best chapter in the history book of Punjab Kings when they topped the league table finishing as runners-up.
Advertisement
Speaking of this season, after the captain Shikhar Dhawan sustained an injury, Sam Curran stepped up as the stand-in captain. The English all-rounder guided the team to clinch two magnificent victories, one of which witnessed them shatter the world record for highest successful run (262 runs) chase in the T20 format against Kolkata Knight Riders. Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in their first clash of the season, however, faced a formidable response in the second clash with a 28-run defeat.
Advertisement
Throughout the season, the Punjab Kings never failed to display the flashes of batting prowess by players like Jonny Bairstow, Shashank Singh, Rilie Russouw, Ashutosh Sharma, and many others at particular times. However, the inconsistency cost them the opportunity to enter the playoffs for the tenth time in a row.
Why the Punjab Kings can't qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs?
With 12 matches the Punjab Kings have earned only 8 points, currently placed in ninth position in the points table. They have only two more matches remaining against Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad. Even if Sam Curran's team wins those two matches they could only reach at 12 points which would not be enough to enter the playoffs.