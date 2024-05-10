Cricket

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Punjab Kings went against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 58 of the 2024 Indian Premier League

Advertisement

BCCI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings after match 58 of the 2024 IOPL in Dharamsala on May 9, Thursday. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Who won yesterday's IPL match? The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, up against the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala in match 58 of the 2024 Indian Premier League clinched a 60-run victory extending their winning streak to four, and keeping their playoff hopes alive. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Punjab won the toss and opted to bowl first.

It was none other than the batting maestro Virat Kohli, alongside Rajat Patidar, who propelled RCB to their fourth consecutive victory, amidst a challenging phase of the campaign. Kohli laid the groundwork for the match with a formidable 47-ball 92 in partnership with Patidar's explosive 55 off 23 balls, complemented by Cameron Green's 46 off 27 balls and Dinesh Karthik's 18 off 7 balls, leading the team to amass 241/7 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Chasing the target of 242 seemed achievable at first for Sam Curran's side when Rilee Rossouw in his form put up a show with a 27-ball 61-run knock. But soon RCB bowlers took charge and with Karn Sharma's twin strike, the Kings collapsed, they were all out for 181 in 17 overs. This marked the end of the Punjab Kings' run in the 2024 IPL playoffs race.

Not just the batters but the pacers demonstrated that RCB is not done yet yesterday. Swapnil Singh (2/28), Karn (2/36) and Lockie Ferguson (2/29) took two each, while Mohammed Siraj (3/43) claimed three wickets for RCB.

Advertisement

When PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh at just 6/4 early in the game, all eyes shifted to Rossouw who looked unstoppable at the moment. However, Sharma's delivery and a remarkable catch by Will Jacks combined to dismiss the formidable batsman in the 9th over, leaving Punjab at 107/3.

Rossouw's show with Green, blasting two fours and a six on the way to his fifty off 21 balls was followed by Jonny Bairstow's dismissal who was removed in the sixth over by Lockie Ferguson and Faf Du Plessis' catch with 27 off 16 balls.

Shashank Singh (37/19) and Liam Livingstone (0/2) were the last hopes for Punjab but Kohli's run out and Sharma's soft delivery respectively did the task to save the glory for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala.

IPL points table after match 58.
IPL points table after match 58. Photo: Outlook Sports screenshot.
info_icon

After this victory, RCB accumulated 10 points, while PBKS (8) were knocked out of the 2024 IPL playoff race as they can reach a maximum of 12 points from the remaining two games.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Diplomatic Win: Iran Releases 5 Indian Sailors On Israel-Linked Ship Seized In April
  2. Jammu And Kashmir Elections: Roar Returns To The Valley
  3. 'Fishing No More Profitable For Us': Fishermen Of Maharashtra's Konkan Region Struggle To Stay Afloat
  4. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election: Voices Of Neglect From The Ground
  5. BJP Leader Who Alerted Police About Prajwal Revanna's Sex Tapes, Faces Sexual Harassment Charges
Entertainment News
  1. Rajkummar Rao Recalls Surviving On Biscuits, Mango Drinks During Struggle Days: I Used To Spend Very Frugally
  2. Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say
  3. Hailey Bieber Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Justin Bieber After Almost Six Years Of Marriage
  4. 'Murder In Mahim' On JioCinema Review: Ashutosh Rana-Vijay Raaz Deliver Earnest Performances In A Show That Could’ve Been Compact
  5. ‘The King’s Trust’ Global Gala 2024: Kate Moss, Eileen Gu, Kate Beckinsale Attend Charity Event - View Pics
Sports News
  1. Olympiacos 2-0 Aston Villa (6-2 Agg): Villans Fall In Last Four As El Kaabi Strikes Again
  2. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Reach Europa League Final, Stretch Unbeaten Run With Late Show
  3. NBA: Phoenix Suns Fire Coach Frank Vogel After First-Round Sweep
  4. PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Italian Open - Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, And Naomi Osaka Triumph In Rome
World News
  1. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
  2. Gaza War: Israeli Military Says It Has Weapons It Needs For Rafah Ground Operation
  3. US Dismisses Russian Allegations Of Interference In Indian Elections
  4. 4 Killed In Yet Another Wrong-Way Highway Crash In Connecticut
  5. China And US Resume Cooperation On Deportation As Chinese Immigrants Rush In From Southern Border
Latest Stories
  1. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  2. Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say
  3. Pakistan Women's Tour Of England 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And More
  4. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  5. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election: Voices Of Neglect From The Ground
  6. Hailey Bieber Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Justin Bieber After Almost Six Years Of Marriage
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Italian Open - Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, And Naomi Osaka Triumph In Rome
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi To Address Rallies In Telangana Today