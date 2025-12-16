RCB Full Squad IPL 2026: Updated List Of All Players In Royals Challengers Bengaluru

RCB bought Venkatesh Iyer for INR 7 crore in IPL 2026 Auction
They went in with 16.6 crore in the auctions and had 8 slots to fill
RCB won their inaugural IPL trophy in 2025
The defending champion, the Royals Challengers Bengaluru, entered the auction with a purse of 16.6 crore with eight slots to fill. They bid for 10 players and successfully managed to fill in their remaining slots within the stipulated purse.
The most prominent buy of the auction for RCB was of Venkatesh Iyer, whom they got in their squad for 7 crore. Another astonishing thing is that in RCB, Iyer will play under the leadership of Madhya Pradesh teammate and skipper Rajat Patidar, which could help him elevate his game to his full potential.
RCB, also spent handsomely on uncapped Indian all-rounder Mangesh Yadav. The left-arm pacer and bat was purchased for 5.2 crore by RCB in the auction
Full list of players purchased by RCB at IPL 2026 auction
Venkatesh Iyer (INR 7 crore), Jacob Duffy (INR 2 crore), Satvik Deswal (INR 30 lakhs), Mangesh Yadav (INR 5.2 crore), Jordan Cox (INR 75 lakhs), Vicky Ostwal (INR 30 lakhs), Vihaan Malhotra (INR 30 lakhs), Kanishk Chouhan (INR 30 lakhs).
RCB Full Squad for IPL 2026 Season
Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan.