Bournemouth 2-3 Arsenal Highlights, Premier League: Declan Rice's Brace Powers Gunners To Extend Winning Run

Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Welcome!
Hello football fans! Here we are with the live coverage of the matchday20 of the English Premier League 26 between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium stadium, Bournemouth city, England. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.
Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Time And Streaming Info
The premier league match between Bournemouth and Arsenal will begin at 11pm IST. The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network and it will also be streamed live on Jio Hotstar app and website.
Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: AFC Bournemouth Starting XI
Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: AFC Arsenal Starting XI
Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Kick Off!
Both set of players are ready for the showdown to begin and the match is away with the whistle of the referee.
Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: 11' Goal! BOU 1-0 ARS
Goaaalll...Bournemouth draws the first and it's the Brazilian Evanilson, who strikes it for them. That the poor defending from the gunners as they let him get to the edge of the box after which he made no mistake and scored the first goal with a lovely finish.
Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: 16' Equalizer! BOU 1-1 ARS
Goal! Gabriel Magalhaes redeems himself with a special equaliser. He fires the rebound inside the left post as the ball breaks to him and the scoreline is now 1-1.
Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Half-Time! BOU 1-1 ARS
And here's the half-time and with this the action packed first half comes to an end with Neither Side Able to Edge Ahead. However, it sets it very well for a riveting final half.
Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: 2nd Half|BOU 1-2 ARS|Rice On Scoresheet
Martin Odegaard picks out Declan Rice, who slots the ball inside the goal and finds the bottom right corner in the 54th minute. Superb finish by the English midfielder and the Gunners take the lead for the first time in this match.
Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: 61'|BOU 1-2 ARS
Bournemouth's reaction has been decent as they moved up the pitch right away to score the equalizer. Man City linked winger Antoine Semenyo was involved in the build-up but David Raya stood firm.
Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: 71' 3rd Goal For ARS|BOU 1-3 ARS
That's the third one of the game from Arsenal and it takes their lead to 1-3. Bukayo Saka passes it nicely to Declan Rice allowing him to net it into the bottom right corner.
Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: 76' BOU Fights Back! |BOU 2-3 ARS
Game On! Eli Junior Kroupi Cuts the Deficit for Bournemouth to 2-3 with a scintillating long range strike that went straight into the left post. The match is still not over.
Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Half-Time! |BOU 2-3 ARS
That's the final whistle and with it we come to an end of the 4 minute of stoppage time. The Gunners have been able to maintain their winning run by 3-2 in the Premier League in a high scoring game.