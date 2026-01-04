Bournemouth 2-3 Arsenal Highlights, Premier League: Declan Rice's Brace Powers Gunners To Extend Winning Run

Declan Rice strikes two goals in the 71th and 54th minute of the game to guide Arsenal to a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium stadium in Bournemouth city. X/Arsenal

Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Highlights, Premier League: Hello and welcome to the highlights of the matchday 20 of the English Premier League between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium stadium, Bournemouth city, England. Table toppers Arsenal edged past AFC Bournemouth by 3-2 to maintain their winning streak. Bournemouth got lead in the 11th minute of the game courtesy to poor defence from Arsenal but the latter made a stunning comeback with the next 3 goals in the 16, 54 and 61th minute of the game to give them a decisive lead of 3-1. Declan Rice strike brace to play a vital role in Gunners' victory. Eli Junior Kroupi netted the next one for the Cherries in the 88th minute but they could not back it up with a third one and eventually lost the match. Check out the highlights of the match here.

3 Jan 2026, 10:28:34 pm IST Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Welcome! Hello football fans! Here we are with the live coverage of the matchday20 of the English Premier League 26 between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium stadium, Bournemouth city, England. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

3 Jan 2026, 10:39:39 pm IST Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Time And Streaming Info The premier league match between Bournemouth and Arsenal will begin at 11pm IST. The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network and it will also be streamed live on Jio Hotstar app and website.

3 Jan 2026, 10:47:45 pm IST Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: AFC Bournemouth Starting XI The #BOUARS team news 👊 pic.twitter.com/LpsSeOYfXB — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 3, 2026

3 Jan 2026, 10:49:37 pm IST Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: AFC Arsenal Starting XI ⚪️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴



3 Jan 2026, 11:02:15 pm IST Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Kick Off! Both set of players are ready for the showdown to begin and the match is away with the whistle of the referee.

3 Jan 2026, 11:18:12 pm IST Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: 11' Goal! BOU 1-0 ARS Goaaalll...Bournemouth draws the first and it's the Brazilian Evanilson, who strikes it for them. That the poor defending from the gunners as they let him get to the edge of the box after which he made no mistake and scored the first goal with a lovely finish.

3 Jan 2026, 11:31:28 pm IST Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: 16' Equalizer! BOU 1-1 ARS Goal! Gabriel Magalhaes redeems himself with a special equaliser. He fires the rebound inside the left post as the ball breaks to him and the scoreline is now 1-1.

3 Jan 2026, 11:57:00 pm IST Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: Half-Time! BOU 1-1 ARS And here's the half-time and with this the action packed first half comes to an end with Neither Side Able to Edge Ahead. However, it sets it very well for a riveting final half.

4 Jan 2026, 12:13:20 am IST Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: 2nd Half|BOU 1-2 ARS|Rice On Scoresheet Martin Odegaard picks out Declan Rice, who slots the ball inside the goal and finds the bottom right corner in the 54th minute. Superb finish by the English midfielder and the Gunners take the lead for the first time in this match.

4 Jan 2026, 12:20:50 am IST Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: 61'|BOU 1-2 ARS Bournemouth's reaction has been decent as they moved up the pitch right away to score the equalizer. Man City linked winger Antoine Semenyo was involved in the build-up but David Raya stood firm.

4 Jan 2026, 12:44:41 am IST Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: 71' 3rd Goal For ARS|BOU 1-3 ARS That's the third one of the game from Arsenal and it takes their lead to 1-3. Bukayo Saka passes it nicely to Declan Rice allowing him to net it into the bottom right corner.

4 Jan 2026, 12:48:09 am IST Bournemouth Vs Arsenal Live Score, Premier League: 76' BOU Fights Back! |BOU 2-3 ARS Game On! Eli Junior Kroupi Cuts the Deficit for Bournemouth to 2-3 with a scintillating long range strike that went straight into the left post. The match is still not over.