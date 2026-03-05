India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Stage Set For A Daunting Battle With Berth In Final At Stake

India and England will lock horns in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, 2026. X/ICC

India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup between hosts India and England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, 5 March 2026. Both teams will be up against each other in the third consecutive T20 WC semi-final, having won one each, and then went on to clinch the title. Though England have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, they have looked scratchy against lesser teams like Nepal and Scotland, and have yet to put their best foot forward. On the other hand, India, who were the hot favourites before the start of the competition, also had a mixed campaign, losing to South Africa by 76 runs in the first Super Eights game. However, since then, they have made a good comeback, including a clinical win against the West Indies in a virtual quarter-final, but their real test awaits against England in the semi-final in Mumbai.

5 Mar 2026, 03:46:19 pm IST IND vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Squads India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton