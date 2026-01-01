Inter Milan Vs Bologna Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Both Teams Gear Up For High-Stakes Clash

Inter Milan Vs Bologna Live Score Serie A 2025-26: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of matchday 18 of the Serie A between Inter Milan and Bologna at the San Siro Stadium in Milan city, Italy on Sunday, January 4, 2025

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Inter Milan Vs Bologna Live Score, Serie A 2025-26
Inter Milan is set to host Bologna in matchday 18 of the Serie A fixture at the San Siro Stadium in Milan city on Sunday, January 4. X/FC Bologna
Inter Milan Vs Bologna Live Score Serie A 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of matchday 18 of the Serie A blog between Inter Milan and Bologna at the San Siro Stadium in Milan city, Italy on Sunday, January 4, 2025. Inter are coming into this game on the back of a strong performance and are currently at the 2nd spot in the points table. The Nerazzuri have won four out of their last five matches against Pisa, Como, Genoa and Atalanta. Bologna, on the other hand, are at the 7th spot in the standing with 26 points. They have won 7 matches, lost 5 and five have ended in a draw. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Inter Milan Vs Bologna Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Kick Off

The referee's whistle gets the ball rolling at the San Siro Stadium. Both the teams will be desperate to take lead in the premium showdown as early as possible.

Inter Milan Vs Bologna Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan Starting XI

Inter Milan Vs Bologna Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Bologna Starting XI

Inter Milan Vs Bologna Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Welcome!

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of matchday 18 of the Serie A 2025-26 between Inter Milan and Bologna. Stay tuned with us for the live score and updates of the match.

Published At:
