Sarfaraz Ahmed Offered Test Head Coach Position By Pakistan Cricket Board - Report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered their former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, the position of head coach of their Test cricket. The Champions Trophy-winning captain is yet to accept the role, and if he does, then Pakistan will get their youngest ever head of their cricketing history.
Pakistan have a tight Test schedule this year with two Tests lined up in Bangladesh in May, followed by tours to the West Indies and England. They last played Tests in a two-match series against South Africa, which was drawn 1-1 under Azhar Mahmood, who was working as a head coach.
An internal PCB source confirmed that since Azhar Mahmood's contract has ended with mutual consent, Sarfaraz Ahmed has been offered to fill the void.
Pakistan have not come close to qualifying for the WTC Championship final, let alone winning it. Therefore, the board would like to have a better run in the ongoing edition, and Sarfaraz Ahmed's appointment could be a first step towards that direction.
Sarfaraz Ahmed's Stint With Pakistan's Youngsters
Sarfaraz Ahmed was appointed as the manager and mentor of the Pakistan Shaheens and Under-19 teams last year. He led the victorious Shaheens and the U-19 Men's team in the Asia Cup Rising Stars and the junior Asia Cup, respectively.
However, under this mentorship, the Pakistan U-19 Men's team were ousted from the ICC World Youth Cup held this year in Zimbabwe and Namibia after unceremoniously losing to India.
Sarfaraz Ahmed featured in 54 tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20 internationals for Pakistan and even led them to Under-19 WC and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy title.
He was sacked unceremoniously as captain and dropped as player in 2019 after Misbahul Haq became head coach and chief selector of the national side in all formats.