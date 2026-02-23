FIFA World Cup 2026: Dick Advocaat Quits Curacao Role Over Daughter’s Illness; Rutten Named Successor

Curacao head coach Dick Advocaat watches from the sideline during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against El Salvador, on June 17, 2025, in San Jose, Calif | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vasquez

Curacao head coach Dick Advocaat watches from the sideline during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against El Salvador, on June 17, 2025, in San Jose, Calif | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vasquez