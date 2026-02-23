FIFA World Cup 2026: Dick Advocaat Quits Curacao Role Over Daughter’s Illness; Rutten Named Successor

FIFA World Cup 2026: Dick Advocaat has resigned as Curacao head coach due to his daughter’s health, ending his tenure months before the nation’s historic World Cup debut

FIFA World Cup 2026 Dick Advocaat resigns daughter illness update
Curacao head coach Dick Advocaat watches from the sideline during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against El Salvador, on June 17, 2025, in San Jose, Calif | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vasquez
Summary
  • Dick Advocaat steps aside due to his daughter’s illness ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

  • Fred Rutten appointed successor ahead of opener against Germany at the 2026 tournament

  • Curacao become the smallest nation by population to reach a men’s World Cup

Dick Advocaat has resigned as Curaçao head coach due to his daughter’s health issues and won’t lead the team at the World Cup.

The 78-year-old Dutchman was set to lead the Caribbean country into an opener against four-time champion Germany in June.

“I’ve always said that family comes before football,” Advocaat said in a statement released Monday by the country’s soccer federation. “This is therefore a natural decision. But that doesn’t change the fact that I will miss Curaçao, the people there, and my colleagues very much.”

“I consider qualifying the smallest country in the world for the World Cup one of the highlights of my career,” he added. “I’m proud of my players, staff, and the board members who believed in us.”

Fred Rutten has been appointed as his successor, the federation said. He previously coached FC Twente, PSV, Feyenoord and Schalke 04.

Curaçao will go to the World Cup as the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for the marquee event in men’s soccer.

Curaçao, an autonomous territory of about 156,000 people within the Netherlands kingdom, took the record of Iceland, with a population of just over 350,000, which was the previous smallest country to reach the World Cup when it qualified for Russia 2018.

The team is relying heavily on players born and raised in the Netherlands. Curaçao has actively recruited from its diaspora, getting permission from FIFA within world soccer’s rules to change the national-team eligibility of players who once represented the Netherlands at youth or Under-21 level, including five since August.

Advocaat took his native Netherlands to the quarterfinals at the 1994 World Cup and coached South Korea at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

