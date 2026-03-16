English Premier League Matchday 30 Roundup: Bruno Fernandes Inspires Manchester United; Spurs Deny Liverpool Late

English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 30 Roundup: Bruno Fernandes closed in on the assists record as Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-1, while Liverpool were stunned by Richarlison’s late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham

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English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 30 Sunday roundup Manchester United
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts during the Premiier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bruno Fernandes double assist inspires Manchester United’s 3-1 win vs Aston Villa at Old Trafford

  • Fernandes tally rises to 16 assists, closing in on Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne record of 20

  • Liverpool fifth after Richarlison’s 90th-minute equaliser earns Tottenham a 1-1 draw

Bruno Fernandes closed in on the Premier League ‘s assists record as Manchester United tightened its grip on Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Tottenham avoided extending an unwanted club record by halting its losing run with a late equalizer to draw 1-1 with Liverpool.

Fernandes provided assists for two of United’s goals against Villa to take his tally for the season to 16. The record for a single Premier League campaign is 20, with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne both reaching that mark.

Fernandes, who now has 100 assists as a United player, has up to eight more games to set a new record in English soccer’s top division.

Of more importance to United was a seventh win in nine games under head coach Michael Carrick. United is third - three points clear of Villa in fourth.

Liverpool is two points further back in fifth after squandering victory against Spurs when Richarlison struck in the 90th to stun the Anfield crowd. Tottenham had looked set to extend its worst losing run to seven games in all competitions when trailing Dominik Szoboszlai’s first-half free kick.

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The draw left Tottenham one point clear of the relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest climbed out of the bottom three on goal difference with a 0-0 draw against Fulham.

Crystal Palace and Leeds also drew 0-0.

Fernandes inspires United

Fernandes’ double assist saw him set a new club record for United in a single Premier League season - overtaking David Beckham’s 15 in 1999-2000.

“It is a huge achievement for me, but the main achievement will be finishing in the top spots at the end of the season,” he said.

United is on course for a return to the Champions League after two seasons outside of European club soccer’s top competition.

The top four are guaranteed to qualify, with English teams likely to earn a fifth spot because of their performances in Europe this season.

Casemiro headed United in front from Fernandes’ corner in the 53rd minute. Villa leveled through Ross Barkley, but Fernandes was the provider again when Matheus Cunha sidefooted past Emiliano Martinez.

Benjamin Sesko came off the bench to score his eighth goal in 10 games and effectively seal the win.

The victory saw United close the gap on second-place Manchester City to seven points.

Relegation fight

West Ham’s draw with Man City on Saturday meant Forest dropped into the bottom three.

But it quickly climbed back out of the relegation zone with a point at home against Fulham on goal difference.

Leeds edged further away from the drop zone with a goalless draw at Palace.

Leeds, in 15th, is on 32 points - three points clear of the bottom three.

It could have been an even better day for Daniel Farke’s team had Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored with a first-half penalty. But it held on for a point even after going down to 10 men when Gabriel Gudmundsson was sent off before halftime.

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