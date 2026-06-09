FIFA World Cup 2026, The Other Preview: Trump Politics, American Heat, And The Ultimate Betrayal

Resale prices are even higher on the secondary market, with FIFA's own resale marketplace in April listing four tickets to the final for just under $2.3 million each. While FIFA does not control prices on the site, it does take a 30% commission from each resale. Parking for games can cost as much as $175 and fans have been stunned by rising train fares, up from $12.90 to $98 in New Jersey, for example.