'No Way Back': Norway Calls For Gianni Infantino's Immediate Exit As FIFA President

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Associated Press
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Norway's football federation has urged FIFA president Gianni Infantino to resign, citing lost trust, as UEFA maintains its boycott threat and pressure mounts over FIFA's failed World Cup investment plan

Norway Vs England Photo Gallery FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Summary of this article

  • Norway's football federation has called on Gianni Infantino to step down as FIFA president

  • UEFA continues to threaten a boycott after FIFA's failed World Cup investment proposal

  • Norway will file a fresh ethics complaint, while England's FA has withdrawn support for Infantino's re-election

Norway's soccer federation wants Gianni Infantino to step down immediately, piling more pressure on FIFA's embattled president Friday.

Infantino is facing a revolt after his failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup.

The Norwegian federation held a meeting on Thursday and president Lise Klaveness said the decision had been made to ask Infantino to resign.

“We decided that there is no trust in Infantino now,” Klaveness told the Guardian. “We have been worried consistently and there has been one more step in worrying direction every year, every part of the year. The trust is now gone for us, there is no way back for Infantino.”

The announcement is the latest blow for Infantino as the fallout continues over his controversial plan to sell profits in the World Cup through a commercial subsidiary called the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

European soccer's governing body UEFA said Thursday its threat to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions remained in place despite FIFA abandoning and apologizing for its failed plan.

It reiterated its stance that it had lost confidence in Infantino.

Earlier this week Infantino appeared to have held off the potential of an internal revolt during a summit meeting with top staff in Rabat, Morocco.

FIFA said the president had been given the full support of those in attendance.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. - AP Photo/George Walker IV
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a news conference at the stadium in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, a day before the opening FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa. - AP Photo
FIFA president Gianni Infantino faces intense pressure and a leadership crisis after his controversial to sell future World Cup stakes was dropped. - Martin Meissner/AP Photo
FILE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures as he meets the media at the FIFA World Cup closing press conference in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. - (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Also Check: FIFA Backs Gianni Infantino After Apology Over Abandoned World Cup Stake-Sale Plan

But UEFA's response, followed by Norway's direct call for him to resign shows the sense of anger from Europe, in particular, remains strong.

The English Football Association has also withdrawn its support for Infantino’s re-election next March.

He did, however, receive backing from Mexico’s federation.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said the national federation would also file a new complaint with FIFA's ethics committee, which will include FFE, the peace prize awarded to Donald Trump and the suspension of Folarin Balogun's one-match ban at the World Cup.

“We have reached a situation where extraordinary measures are needed to create lasting change,” Klaveness said.

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