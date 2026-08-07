Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

Tottenham host Getafe at Hotspur Way in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly
Spurs continue preparations for the 2026-27 season, with squad rotation expected
Getafe's disciplined style will provide a stern test for Roberto De Zerbi's side
Tottenham Hotspur continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Getafe at Hotspur Way in Enfield, London, on Saturday. While fans will not be in attendance, the match will be available on SPURSPLAY in selected regions and represents another important test before Spurs wrap up pre-season with back-to-back fixtures against Hoffenheim.
After a busy overseas tour that included matches against Auckland FC, Sydney FC and Chelsea, Tottenham return home looking to build momentum under head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
The fixture offers another chance to assess squad fitness, refine tactical ideas and hand valuable minutes to both established stars and emerging youngsters ahead of the Premier League opener later this month. Spurs have shown encouraging signs in attack during pre-season, but consistency and defensive solidity remain areas they will want to sharpen.
Getafe, meanwhile, arrive in north London as one of La Liga's toughest and most disciplined sides under Jose Bordalas. Known for their physical approach and compact defensive structure, Los Azulones are expected to provide Tottenham with a stern examination despite the fixture carrying no competitive stakes.
The Spanish club has included the London trip as part of its preparations for the new La Liga season, viewing it as a valuable opportunity to test themselves against Premier League opposition.
Although the result will not count towards any trophy, the contest should offer plenty of tactical intrigue. De Zerbi's possession-based philosophy will be measured against Bordalas organised and combative system, making this more than a routine warm-up. With places in the starting XI still up for grabs, both managers are likely to rotate their squads while demanding a high-intensity performance.
Tottenham have met Getafe only once before, in the 2007 UEFA Cup, when the Spanish side claimed a 2-1 victory at White Hart Lane. Nearly two decades later, Spurs will be eager to produce a stronger result as they continue their preparations for the new season.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Getafe, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe pre-season friendly will not be live streamed in India. There will be no live TV telecast as well of the fixture in India.