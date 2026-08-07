Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: Preview, When And Where To Watch?

Juventus and Inter Milan meet at Optus Stadium, Perth in a blockbuster pre-season edition of the Derby d'Italia
Both Serie A giants are fine-tuning their squads ahead of the 2026-27 season with key stars expected to feature
The match concludes Inter's Australian tour, while Juventus continue preparations before the new campaign
Italian football's biggest rivalry heads to Australia as Juventus and Inter Milan meet in a high-profile pre-season friendly at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday. The clash marks the final fixture of Inter's Australian tour after facing AC Milan earlier in the week, while Juventus are also wrapping up their overseas preparations before returning to Italy for the final stretch of pre-season.
For Juventus, this encounter offers another opportunity for Luciano Spalletti to fine-tune his side following a busy summer that has featured friendlies against Basel, Standard Liege, Nice and Chelsea.
New arrivals and returning stars are expected to get valuable minutes as the Bianconeri continue building chemistry ahead of the 2026-27 Serie A campaign. Kenan Yildiz, Jonathan David, Francisco Conceicao and Bremer will all be among the players to watch if selected.
Inter, meanwhile, arrive after a demanding schedule that included matches against Karlsruher SC, Manchester City and AC Milan. Cristian Chivu's side has shown encouraging signs during pre-season, with Federico Dimarco among the standout performers, and the Nerazzurri will be keen to finish their overseas tour on a high against their fiercest domestic rivals.
Although the result will not affect either club's season, the Derby d'Italia rarely lacks intensity. Pride, momentum and tactical experimentation are all on the line, with both managers expected to rotate their squads while still fielding strong starting line-ups. Supporters in Perth can expect a competitive contest between two Serie A heavyweights eager to sharpen their systems before competitive football resumes.
With quality spread across both squads and several players battling for regular starting spots, the match promises to be an entertaining spectacle at one of Australia's premier sporting venues. Whether it's Juventus seeking another confidence boost or Inter looking to end their tour with a statement victory, the stage is set for an intriguing pre-season showdown at Optus Stadium, Perth.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info
The Juventus vs Inter Milan pre-season friendly will be live streamed on the DAZN in India. Fans can purchase subscription to watch the game live. There will be no live TV telecast of the fixture in India.