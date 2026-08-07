Growing Old Before Growing Rich: Why Rural India Is Facing An Ageing Crisis

In a village in eastern India, a woman in her seventies sits alone through the hottest hours of the afternoon, her sons long gone to work in cities hundreds of miles away. She is not an exception. Across rural India, a generation that once cared for ageing parents within large joint households is now doing so with a fraction of the hands it once had, even as more people live longer and more of them live with chronic illness rather than dying young. It is a shift playing out quietly in millions of homes, largely unseen by policy built for a younger, sicker India.